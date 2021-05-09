After being alerted by The Advocate that a Baton Rouge elementary school was collecting Chromebooks from virtual students with almost a month of school left to go, a top administrator moved quickly to tell schools across town that it was far too early to take them back.
“Our students cannot afford to miss any instruction (in-person or virtual),” Chief of Schools Sharon Williams wrote in an April 30 email. “If students are still learning virtually, we must ensure they have the tools to do so.”
Instead, Williams directed East Baton Rouge schools to wait until the final week of instruction, May 17 to May 20, to retrieve their school-issued laptops.
“Our responsibility to fully educate and support students extends from the first day of school until the last day of school and from 'bell-to-bell' — and beyond,” Williams wrote.
The issue is new for the school system. In the past, computers were rarely sent home.
Last spring, however, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the district sent home thousands of them. Currently, about 12,500 students, or 31%, are learning at home virtually.
District officials had already set a May 20 deadline for schools to send their Chromebooks to the Central Office to get them in shape for the next school year, but did not specify how early schools could start collecting them from students.
Villa del Rey Elementary asked virtual students to return their Chromebooks starting April 23, roughly a month before the end of the school year. A total of 106 students are currently learning virtually at the Baton Rouge elementary school, or about 25% of all their students. About 50 students in grades three to five have school-issued Chromebooks.
In an April 14 letter, Principal Joe Abernathy-Dyer said the early return was necessary because of LEAP testing, which started April 28 and ends May 18.
“There is no live instruction after April 27,” Abernathy-Dyer wrote. “This will ensure we have necessary bandwidth to complete online testing. Work, activities and instructional videos will be posted during this time for virtual students."
As it turns out only five students turned in their Chromebooks early. Villa del Rey has since let these families know they can have the computers back but there are no takers as yet — home delivery is the last option if the families continue not to respond, said Alex Stubbs, communications chief for the school system.
Third-and-fourth graders, the first students to undergo LEAP testing, relinquished their Chromebooks during testing, but were scheduled to get them back on Friday, Stubbs said.
Though it wasn’t clear in Abernathy-Dyer’s original April 14 letter, the elementary school had planned all along to return the laptops to students after LEAP testing was over, Stubbs said.