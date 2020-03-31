Our Lady of the Lake is opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for residents of Livingston Parish at its Walker campus located at 5000 O'Donovan Blvd.
The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will only serve residents that come with a physician's order.
If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients. Schedule a video visit by calling 225-765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.