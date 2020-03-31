Even as north Baton Rouge clamors for emergency room, hospital leaders skeptical area truly needs new ER _lowres

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Front of Our Lady of the Lake's 'standalone' Emergency Room in Livingston parish. Standalone ERs are becoming more common, but not as much in Louisiana yet.

Our Lady of the Lake is opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for residents of Livingston Parish at its Walker campus located at 5000 O'Donovan Blvd.

The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will only serve residents that come with a physician's order.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients. Schedule a video visit by calling 225-765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

Email Blake Paterson at bpaterson@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter @blakepater

View comments