A cafeteria worker at McKinley Middle has tested positive to the new coronavirus, prompting the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to send out a phone message Wednesday afternoon.

The middle school, one of 12 feeding sites established by the school system since all Louisiana public schools were ordered to close March 13, will shut down Thursday and this employee’s coworkers will “self-isolate” themselves as a precaution.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with this employee and all others battling this virus,” said the phone message, which was sent to those employees as well as to local news media.

On March 25, a staff member at Belaire High in Baton Rouge reported testing positive.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the McKinley Middle employee reported the positive test result for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday. That employee was not present at the school on May 25, a busy day when hundreds of families came to the school to pick up printed packets of student work, Gast said.

Gast also said the plan is to thoroughly clean McKinley Middle and reopen it in the near future under the management of Ballard Hospitality of Covington, which is already operating two of the 11 feeding sites.