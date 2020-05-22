For the second day in a row, the parish coroner says there have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in East Baton Rouge.

Thursday was the first day since late March that the parish logged zero COVID-19 deaths.

However, the daily report does list one new death of a 96-year-old female who was admitted to an area hospital April 1, and died April 4.

That death was a failure to report by the hospital at the date and time of her death, according to the release, and the woman had other health conditions at the time of death.

The pandemic has directly, or in concert with other health conditions, claimed the lives 238 residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.

East Baton Rouge continues to have the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state and, a few days ago, pushed past the state average for per capita deaths only to draw back even on Thursday.