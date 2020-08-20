About 10% of the population in the central portion of the Baton Rouge area had the novel coronavirus virus through Aug. 2, and a high percentage of those people could have been infecting others even though they weren't showing any symptoms, a new health study and state case data show.

Released Thursday, the new Ochsner Health and Pennington Biomedical Research Center study revealed what researchers called "very striking" new findings about the number of asymptomatic and infectious carriers in the capital area.

Combined with state case data, the new study suggests about 53,500 people in the core of the Baton Rouge area were infected or had been infected with virus through Aug. 2. Among those the study tested, around 60% of those with active infections were also asymptomatic.

Dr. Leo Seoane, Ochsner's chief academic officer and a senior vice president, said Thursday during a news conference that the new findings show people must continue to treat others during the pandemic as if they were infected "until proven otherwise."

"We have to practice universal precaution in our every day life and in the public," Seoane said, meaning the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, not participating in large gatherings without masks and other measures.

"Because we don't know who is infectious and who is not infectious when we're going about our daily lives," he added.

Among the study's other findings, Black and Hispanic residents in the region were around three times more likely to test positive for the virus than White residents.

People who reported a loss of smell and taste were 8.5 times more likely to test positively than those who didn't.

Also, people with a family member who had tested positive, single people and people without underlying health conditions all were more likely to test positive, the study found — though people with underlying health conditions are more likely to suffer severe illness or death when they do get it.

Geographically, the study identified the 70812 and 70819 Zip codes in East Baton Rouge Parish as having the highest prevalence for adults with active infections or with antibodies from a prior infection, ranging from nearly 14% to nearly 39% prevalence.

Those areas include the Merrydale, Glen Oaks, Stevensdale Heights, River Oaks and Donwood neighborhoods.

The study also found that Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes were seeing the fastest spread of new active infections.

The study represents just a snapshot in time for a continually evolving viral pandemic that has burned through the state for more than five months.

Researchers provided free coronavirus diagnostic testing and antibody testing to a representative sample of residents in East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. Researchers wanted to measure both those with active infections and those who have previously had the virus but had recovered or were recovering from the COVID-19 illness.

The Ochsner and Pennington study itself had estimated from its sample testing that nearly 36,378 adults in the region had had the virus at some point by Aug. 2 with a prevalence rate of 6.6%. But that effort did not look at people who had already tested positive through the region's various other testing efforts.

For a more complete number of infections and prevalence rate in the region, the state's reported case data at the time must be added to Ochsner's findings, said Dr. Amy Feehan, the principal investigator of the Ochsner and Pennington study.

That works out to around 53,500 adults and a prevalence rate of 9.7%, Ochsner officials said.

Seoane, the Ochsner chief academic officer, added that the prevalence data indicate the region is "not near herd immunity," which many health experts suggest would be probably require 60% to more than 80% of the populace being infected.

He also emphasized the importance of the finding that 60% of the roughly 16,500 adults whom the study found had active infections were also asymptomatic. That's about 10,000 "infectious individuals running around the greater Baton Rouge area at the end of July that have no symptoms," Seoane said.

"It speaks to how infectious this virus is and why it's been so difficult to control the spread of this infection," he said.

In a separate, afternoon news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards picked on the same part of the study's findings to argue that his statewide mask mandate remains necessary.

"That’s why it’s also important we follow the data, apply the science, make sure we are implementing those recommended mitigation measures."

Though Ochsner conducted a similar study in Orleans and Jefferson parishes in May, this latest prevalence study was the first to focus specifically on the outbreak in the Baton Rouge region.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation helped secure financial backing for the study, which is funded by the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and The Humana Foundation, with additional support from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

The study was conducted between July 15 and 31, at a time when new cases of the virus were in a mid-summer rise that has since started to subside. A state mask mandate and the re-closure of bars had also just taken effect.

Researchers had a goal to test roughly 2,500 volunteers 18 or older and create a representative sample of a "mini Baton Rouge," an area with a population of more than 550,000 people in those age ranges.

About 2,100 were tested in the end. Researchers said the number met sampling requirements, though some portions of the testing area didn't have enough samples to provide Zip code level data, including parts of eastern Livingston and western Ascension parishes.

The new prevalence findings for the Baton Rouge area are higher than what federal researchers reported in July based solely on samples of blood tests across the state and also what Ochsner found in the New Orleans area in mid-May.

That Ochsner study tested more than 2,600 volunteers from Orleans and Jefferson parishes and revealed a prevalence of the coronavirus in those parishes of nearly 8%, which amounted to 64,000 people then.

Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, a federal health study estimated that Louisiana had an infection rate of 5.8% in the spring, or about about 267,000 coronavirus infections by early April. At the time, the state was reporting about 10,000 cases statewide.

Asked about the higher prevalence figure for the Baton Rouge area than in New Orleans, Seoane suggested the different results show the two studies caught the spread of the virus at different stages. Seoane said the New Orleans area study was done after the city went through much of its big wave of infections. The Baton Rouge study caught the region in a more active phase, burning like a forest fire, he said.

"So most people were antibody positive in the New Orleans study and there weren't as many active infections, and you catch Baton Rouge really as the forest fire is really burning and going through the forest, where you see most people in the Baton Rouge prevalence study actually were actively infectious," he said.

The Orleans-Jefferson study found that 75% of those with an active infection were asymptomatic or presymptomatic, and that some 40% of individuals with COVID-19 never experience symptoms, hospital officials said.

In the weeks before Ochsner and other officials released the results Thursday, they had urged residents from Baton Rouge — especially from the 70811, 70812, 70814 and 70819 ZIP codes — to participate so researchers could better understand the scope of the outbreak in the capital region.

Researchers said they were trying to find more Black residents to take the tests, in particular, so that the study could be generalized by race.

The Baton Rouge study found that of those tested, 11% of Black residents and 11.8% of Hispanic residents had active infections or antibodies, compared with 4.2% of White residents and 3.5% of Asian residents in the region.

The New Orleans study revealed similar disparities by race and neighborhood. Of those tested, 10.3% of Black residents were positive, while 5.9% of White residents were positive for coronavirus antibodies. Residents from New Orleans East and the West Bank also showed far more incidence for coronavirus than other areas.