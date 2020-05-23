The novel coronavirus pandemic is the gift that keeps giving to sports and sportswriters — just not in ways any of us prefer.
And yes, I anticipated a range of approaches, opinions and reactions to take flight as high schools across the nation move closer to summer workouts and eventually to games. I just did not think such a wide variety would come together on social media like they did Saturday.
As we know, the LHSAA’s decision to push back summer workouts until June 8 was greeted with both praise and criticism, prompting some to ask about penalties for schools practicing ahead of June 8. The LHSAA responded with a list of sanctions, many of which are severe.
But why focus on just Louisiana when other states provided so much to ponder in a just a few hours. Here goes:
Oklahoma gets the just let yourself go award.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association’s board of directors voted to allow its sports teams to immediately begin workouts without any COVID-19 restrictions or social distancing — a 7-6 vote that was done via Zoom conference Friday.
A three-phase approach to begin workouts was nixed by the Oklahoma vote. As extreme as that seems, it will be up to individual school districts to make their own decisions on when to start practices and utilize safety measures. Several groups said will not begin before June 1.
Up next, Texas public schools have quite a plan — one that consists of 12 bullet points.
The Texas UIL announced will begin its summer workouts June 8 with specific limits of one coach per 20 athletes in a group, sanitation stations and no access to locker rooms or showers.
The memo also states that workouts will be optional and that while attendance will be taken, athletes cannot be required to make up missed workouts.
Meanwhile, in Florida, a top football school got caught — in the act of practicing.
Miami Northwestern Senior High football coach Max Edwards was suspended, not by the FHSAA, but by Miami-Dade County Public Schools, for holding a practice that was in violation of local social-distancing regulations. Investigations continue.
Apparently, photos that showed an organized practice that included players in a large huddle were sent to media outlets. Northwestern has won FHSAA titles the past three years.
The last item will no doubt pique the interest of Louisiana schools. Stories about teams practicing illegally have begun and no doubt will grow right up until June 8.
One colleague suggested the LHSAA sanctions memo was simply a scare tactic. Guess we will see about that. We also will see what COVID-19 choices other states make.
Interestingly, at least one reader and several coaches labeled my most recent opinion pieces to be fear-factor laden. Those columns were my opinions on what I believe would and could happen next for LHSAA sports. That happens to be part of my job.
Just as important is watching what the LHSAA, its schools and other states will do next. Why? Because this is history in the making. What happens next may define us for years to come.
Virtually speaking
Last week’s decision to make the LHSCA Coaches Convention a virtual event was another sign of the COVID-19 times. Instead of an in-person event at Baton Rouge’s Crowne Plaza July 21-22, there will be online clinics and workshops from July 20-23.
It will be interesting to see if more speakers are available, since they won’t be required to travel. More to come, according to LHSCA director Eric Held.
College bound
Kenan Cooper became West Feliciana’s first swimmer to sign a college scholarship. Cooper signed with Shreveport-based Centenary during a drive through ceremony held at the school last week.
Also, Brusly’s Derneisha Johnson signed a track scholarship with Arkansas-based Williams Baptist University Saturday.