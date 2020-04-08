Positive cases for the novel coronavirus for the Baton Rouge area continued their upward tick Wednesday, but the rate of growth has started to slow some, though it's unclear whether it represents a significant trend.

East Baton Rouge Parish had 935 cases as of midday Wednesday and the 12-parish region as a whole had 2,272 cases, the latest state data show.

Both new totals were about 5% above Tuesday's tallies and represented the slowest one-day increases in cases since at least March 29, according to a running tally maintained by The Advocate.

But the daily death count continued its climb in Baton Rouge and the broader region as the parish reached 33 deaths, according to the state, while the region reached 79 deaths.

The Capital region added 11 new deaths in one day, the most at any time since late March. East Feliciana had its first death from the COVID-19 illness while two parishes approached double digits for the first time with 9 deaths, West Baton Rouge and Iberville.

Health professionals are reporting 17,030 coronavirus cases in Louisiana overall, up from 16,284, also a slowing trend.

Across the state, 652 people have died, a 70-person increase in one day. That's tied for the largest single-day increase in deaths since the viral pandemic began in early March. The other 70-death mark happened on Tuesday, and the two prior single-day highs have happened since April 3, according to a The Times-Picayune-The Advocate running tally.

At the same time, the numbers of people who are hospitalized and on ventilators has dropped some since an all-time high on Tuesday of 1,996. With 1,983 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, thirteen fewer are in the hospital Wednesday than Tuesday.

The number of people on ventilators has also fallen some since Tuesday, by 29 people to 490, after the tally peaked on April 4 at 571.

In the Capital region, Ascension Parish remained second in cases and in deaths, with 366 cases and 15 deaths, an increase of four from Tuesday.

Tangiphoa Parish is not far behind in cases, with 269, an increase of 31 from Tuesday, but has four deaths. That's an increase of one from Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has typically been ahead of the state in its reporting of deaths in the parish. The office said Wednesday that 37 parish residents have died from the COVID-19 illness, four more than what the state reported Wednesday.

While the rising case totals can be alarming, it's not entirely clear what they represent at the present time due to significant backlogs in completing those tests. Some delays have been reported to be as long as two weeks. The state does not say when completed tests were given.

The following numbers were reported Wednesday for East Baton Rouge Parish:

Cases: 935

Deaths: 37

State lab tests: 376

Commercial tests: 5225

Five more coronavirus deaths bring East Baton Rouge total to 37 residents, coroner says Another five Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to 37, the parish coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning, the parish coroner's office announced another five Baton Rouge residents have died from the virus.

All of patients were men ages 60 and older with underlying medical conditions, making them especially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.

