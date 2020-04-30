Louisiana churches are allowed to host outdoor, in-person services, but they must practice social distancing measures.

After most Louisiana churches stopped indoors, in-person services more than a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have moved to online, virtual services.

Gov. John Bel Edwards mentioned the possibility in a Thursday press conference. The eased rule was not included in his latest coronavirus order, which he officially signed Thursday.

.@LouisianaGov says churches can hold outdoor church services, including those under tents, if they practice social distancing. #lalege #lagov — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 30, 2020

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the state fire marshal would send guidance to churches Friday about outdoor services.

She said churches have been allowed to hold services outdoors under the stay at home order as long as they keep people in different households sitting six feet apart.

