Despite the coronavirus pandemic and recommendations from state and local officials to limit social interactions, some Louisiana public libraries have not closed.
Five of the 68 library systems across the state remain open, without plans to shut their doors, according to numbers gathered by the State Library. As of Saturday afternoon, public libraries in Madison, Concordia and West Feliciana parishes, along with those in the municipalities of Krotz Springs and Morgan City, remained open. Tensas Parish libraries also remained open, but with plans to close starting Monday.
According to Rebecca Hamilton, Louisiana State Librarian, the decision to close local libraries is usually made by the parish government, library board and library director.
Both the American Library Association executive board and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries board of directors have publicly announced their support of library closures to protect staff as well as patrons.
"It is very difficult for us to put forward this recommendation," said the ALA statement. "Libraries pride themselves on being there during critical times for our communities."
Despite this mentality of constant service, the health of library staff and patrons is "of utmost and equal importance" in light of the rapid and unpredictable spread of COVID-19, the statement said.
Hamilton pointed out that there are risks involved in staying open, but that these risks vary by location and individual staff needs. Each library system must determine what is the best course of action for their specific situation, she said.
"You look at the safety of your own staff in a disaster, and say, okay: Who’s vulnerable? Who’s essential? What do we need to do?" Hamilton said. "It’s on a case-by-case basis."
In the meantime, library staff have been cleaning and disinfecting incoming materials, implementing curbside pickup or drive-thru availability — in other words, "trying to serve the public without placing them at risk," she said.
"I trust my libraries," Hamilton said. "These are people that are in the service industry — they choose to serve people.”
Morgan City Mayor Frank Grizzaffi has been hesitant to make the call to close their one small library given the community need and the relatively low risk in St. Mary Parish, where no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified.
"We have very limited local traffic in that area that utilizes the computers," he said. "There is a group that really depends on those computers. We're trying to hold on as long as we can, but of course things change daily."
Staff have been physically handling library materials as little as possible, he said, including pre-packaging some of the books. Instead of making all five computers available at their branch, staff are restricting patrons to two computers, spaced roughly 10 feet apart.
After each use, the computers and keyboards are cleaned.
Concordia Parish libraries, which also remain open, are restricting the number of patrons allowed in their facility to 10 at a time, according to Systems Administrator and Secretary Sally Gilmore. They have postponed programming, begun curbside pickup and continue to sanitize all surfaces.
The one library in the town of Krotz Springs in St. Landry Parish is operating as normal, according to Suzanne Belleau, who acts as both the town clerk and library director. Staff are cleaning as best as they can in the meantime.
Representatives for Madison and West Feliciana parishes could not be reached Friday.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, Hamilton said libraries that have closed are trying to figure out how to serve patrons from a distance, whether through providing online resources, answering reference calls or streaming story time.
She added that in times like these, people start to recognize how integral libraries are to society.
“We’re there for the public all the time, but nobody talks about it,” Hamilton said. “We do what we do, and we don’t ever ask for credit, because it’s our jobs.”