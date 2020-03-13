Add Uncle Earl's Bar's March 14 Earlapalooza to Baton Rouge's long list of precautionary coronavirus postponements and cancellations.
The bar, 3753 Perkins Road, stages this annual event in conjunction with Baton Rouge's Wearin' of the Green Parade, which usually rolls the Saturday preceding St. Patrick's Day.
Parade organizers agreed earlier in the week to postpone the Wearin' of the Green as a precautionary measure to prevent possible spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the annual party at Uncle Earl's, along with others at bars and restaurants along the route, has gone dark.
"In conjunction with the Wearin' of the Green Parade, Uncle Earl's will also postpone the official after party, Earlapalooza," the bar stated on its Facebook page Thursday. "We will reschedule our event in accordance with the parade."
Admission to Earlapooza was $30, for which patrons were issued a wristband that included viewing along the parade route, live music outdoors from noon to 6 p.m., DJs indoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fireworks and a light show.
"Those requesting refunds will be honored once they return their wristbands," Uncle Earl's Facebook statement continued. "If you choose to keep your wristband, it will be valid for the rescheduled event."
And though there will be no party this weekend, Uncle Earl's will open its bar with a live music lineup to be announced later.
For more information, call (225) 256-2531 or visit uncleearls.com.
Meanwhile, Bumsteers, 3109 Perkins Road, is calling off its St. Patrick's Day Rooftop Party scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
"It fell through," said Brennan Mire, restaurant spokesperson. "We weren't selling tickets. We were going to sell $10 wristbands on the day of the event."
The event offered a view of the parade from its rooftop, along with a limited food menu, Jell-O shots and live entertainment by a DJ.
For more information, call (225) 308-1281 or visit bumsteersbr.com.
Another popular parade hotspot, Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill, 2954 Perkins Road, has modified its annual St. Patrick's Day event, Ivar's Official St. Patrick's Day Block Party.
A spokesperson for the bar said the outside block party will be moved inside, where the musical lineup of Parish County Line, Party Pants and Last Call will perform from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The party begins with Geaux DJ at noon.
Admission is $15 in advance and $21 at the door, and all patrons will be issued wristbands.
For more information, call (225) 388-0021 or visit ivarssportsbar.com.
And though The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., isn't on the parade route, its scheduled after party is still happening.
The bar's Facebook page announced that it will hosting Simple Joe Cafe, which will start boiling crawfish when doors open at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit theradiobar.com.