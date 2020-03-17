The East Baton Rouge Parish School has canceled its meeting this Thursday night and is postponing for at least a month plans to interview five finalists for the next superintendent of schools.

The interviews, which were scheduled for March 23 and 24, will now wait until the week of April 20 to 24 at earliest.

“We don’t want people flying and traveling,” said Board President Mike Gaudet. “It will be difficult to have a public information session without the public.”

The five educators set to be interviewed are Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns and Marshall Tuck. Smith and Timoll are top administrators with the school system, while Brown, Towns and Tuck are out-of-state educators.

They are vying to replace Warren Drake, who is set to retire June 30.

Two local, three out-of-state educators are finalists for Baton Rouge schools leader post Two local and three out-of-town educators have made the cut in the hunt for the next school superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish and wil…

The changes in public meetings are prompted by the closure of all Louisiana public schools through April 13 ordered by the governor as a way of combatting the spread of coronavirus.

Gaudet said he’s trying to organize a special board meeting for sometime next week where the board would consider a resolution giving Superintendent Drake emergency powers to make important decisions in the near term without the need for a vote by the board.

“We didn’t want to do that this week because our staff, they have so many things on their plate,” Gaudet said.