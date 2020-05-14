Health officials are reporting 411 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the parish total to 2,898.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 33,489 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 32,662 on Wednesday.

That 827 case increase is due in part to an influx of old results from labs that are only recently reporting results, Gov. John Bel Edwards says.

A large lab reported 609 coronavirus cases that date back to tests administered as early as March, Edwards says. Louisiana saw a similar case increase on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported an additional 36 coronavirus-related deaths for a statewide total of 2,351.

