The coronavirus pandemic may have us stuck at home, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten that we're in the midst of Holy Week.

As Easter approaches, some restaurants are offering up meals for the season. Of course, is feasting on fried seafood really much of a sacrifice? We'll add some kind deeds to our to-do list.

Dempsey's

Although it's not Friday, seafood always sounds good.

And Dempsey's, at 13580 Coursey Blvd. and 17535 Airline Highway in Prairieville, is offering up plenty on its menu, including a seafood box for four with fried shrimp, fried catfish, stuffed potatoes, hush puppies and boudin balls ($54.99). It comes with Coke to wash it down.

Call (225) 752-1199 (Coursey) or (225) 450-3237 (Airline Highway) between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your order.

la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

Easter dishes, called bundles that feed four, are now on the menu at la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 190.

You can start with the homemade quiche bundle for breakfast and brunch ($29.99), then move on to the picnic lunch with chicken salad and buttered croissants ($39.99) or order the family dinner bundle with Chicken la Madeleine ($42.99).

Call (225) 766-1875 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for curbside pickup or delivery. Or order through the la Madeleine app or at lamadeleine.com/order.

Cajun Catch

Cajun Catch, 4317 High St. in Zachary, known for its seafood and Cajun fare, is having a Pot Roast Palooza, and we're loving it.

Your mouth will undoubtedly start watering at the mention of the lunch plate with its tender marinated roast beef in rich, brown gravy served over rice ($7.95) and the pot roast po-boy with the same gravy-covered roast beef dressed in mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato ($5.95 small, $9.95 large).

But it's the Pot Roast Fries that grabbed our attention. Golden, thick-cut french fries topped by roast beef and gravy and smothered in provolone and mozzarella cheeses ($8.95). Just … mmmm.

Call (225) 654-6844 between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for takeout or visit cajuncatch.com.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.