As Louisiana colleges and universities began Wednesday to officially access federal dollars aimed at recovering from campus closures to slow the community spread of coronavirus, the head of the LSU system asked department heads to prepare for a 5% to 10% cut in funding.
“I have one loop left in my belt and I anticipate tightening that to the last loop and then when I get to that if I have to. I'm going to punch more holes,” LSU System President Tom Galligan told the Faculty Senate. “I would be naive and I would be misleading you if I did not say that I anticipate that the next fiscal year will be a challenge.”
The LSU system, which includes the state’s flagship and universities around the state, is putting a hiring freeze in place and looking at how to use philanthropic donations in addition to preparing budgets with up to 10% less revenue available. TOPS, the tuition-paying grant for students meeting set academic standards, is probably protected for this fiscal year, but maybe not in future years.
LSU Provost Stacia Haynie said it’s possible that highly paid administrators, some of whom make more than $500,000 a year, could see temporary pay cuts. Such reductions in compensation would need the approval of the Board of Supervisors, but “everything will be on the table.”
Organized labor contends LSU is not taking into account federal CARES Act recovery money. But the Board of Regents, the state’s highest policy making body for secondary education, said $147.1 million just became available for all the state higher education institutions and has a lot of strings attached.
The United Campus Workers-Louisiana, Local 3465 of the Communication Workers of America asked the Regents to ensure the federal funds are distributed directly to students in a transparent way. LSU is set to receive $18.9 million.
“We have become concerned because LSU management has not sought input from students as to their needs, despite many other universities around the country doing so,” the labor union wrote. “Nor has LSU management even announced a top-down, unilateral plan to distribute the funds as rapidly as possible, again in contrast to many other universities around the country.”
Louisiana colleges and universities have started preparing disbursement plans for the federal dollars, but wanted to wait for the guidance, said Terrence Ginn, deputy commissioner for finance and administration. The state would have to repay funds used for purposes the federal government finds incorrect down the road.
For instance, part of the federal guidance released Tuesday included a prohibition on giving any of the money to international students. The Regents count 6,036 students from other countries among the 214,205 college and university students at Louisiana institutions.
It’s reasonable to believe that the various institutions would have included foreign students to receive some of the recovery dollars. But that money now has to be stripped out of the plans and redistributed to other students.
Roughly half of the CARES Act money will fund cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including expenses like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare. In order to access the funds, the Department must receive a signed certification from the higher education institution affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with applicable law. The college or university will then determine which students will receive the cash grants and how much. The institutions have a year to disburse the money.
CARES is giving Louisiana public postsecondary institutions $147.1 million. Federal money also went to private institutions, such as Tulane University, which will receive $5.6 million of which at least $2.8 million must be given to students. The list also includes for-profit colleges will receive funding, such as My-Le's Beauty College, in Terrytown, which is set to receive $275,942.
The rest, a maximum of $73.5 million, goes to cover expenses and lost revenues at the colleges and universities. The institutions already have spent to the tune of $41.5 million.
Another bucket of CARES Act money, the Governor’s Emergency Education Fund, holds $50.3 million. Gov. John Bel Edwards filed the application Tuesday to use those funds, primarily, to bolster the delivery of online courses and also correspondence courses.
In the meantime, LSU President Galligan said the university is preparing tentative plans for how LSU’s campuses would reopen but still couldn’t say when or how. And though he hopes for students to return in the fall, he’s still unsure whether classes would start in August or September.
Should the big survey classes with 200 students be held online only? And what about classes with 50 students? Should those courses be held in larger classrooms where the students can be spread out among more desks.
“The situation remains fluid, it’s constantly changing,” Galligan said.
CARES Act Support for Higher Education
Louisiana public institutions are receiving $147,140,886 with $73,570,433 going to students
Governor’s Emergency Education Fund ‐ $50.3M
Minority Serving Institutions ‐ $40M (Estimated)
Total Allocations for some Louisiana institutions
Baton Rouge Community College $6,420,025
Delgado Community College $11,310,381
ITI Technical College $1,381,165
LSU A&M Baton Rouge $18,882,288
Loyola University New Orleans $2,913,258
Nicholls State University $5,057,520
River Parishes Community College $963,683
South Louisiana Community $5,645,949
Southeastern Louisiana Univ. $10,580,284
Southern Univ A&M Baton Rouge $9,396,803
Southern University New Orleans $2,481,663
Tulane University $5,590,189
Univ. Of Louisiana At Lafayette $12,686,007
University Of New Orleans $5,581,887
Xavier University Of Louisiana $3,227,606