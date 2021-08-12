A team of federal healthcare workers has come to Tangipahoa Parish to help North Oaks Medical Center’s exhausted staff battle COVID-19 — the latest overwhelmed Louisiana hospital to get outside support as an unprecedented wave of new infections and deaths engulf the state.

The 15-member health and medical task force from the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps arrived at the hospital’s Hammond campus Tuesday. Composed of three doctors, a physician assistant, a nurse practitioner, seven nurses, a safety officer, a force protection officer and a commander, the task force will care for patients beginning Friday and will remain at the hospital through Sept. 7.

“North Oaks Medical Center has been pushed to the limit with the recent surge of COVID-19 patients,” said Lt. Commander Anthony Valloric, who leads the task force. “My team is glad we are here to provide some much needed relief from the immense pressures hospital staff are facing during this most recent wave.”

At North Oaks, the federal healthcare workers will fill a desperate need for manpower that is plaguing hospitals across Louisiana amid the crushing surge. While medical equipment and knowledge of the virus has expanded since previous waves, hospitals’ staff ranks are thinned due to burnout and the virus, among other factors.

Hospitals across the state were down 978 ICU, medical and emergency nurses in late July, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. LDH forwarded the staffing requests to the federal government two weeks ago, and on Aug. 2, Washington responded by dispatching a 33-member disaster support team to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa Parish has been among the hardest-hit counties in the United States during the surge in cases driven by the virus’s more-transmissible delta variant. Delta has run rampant in sparsely-vaccinated areas like Tangipahoa, where just over 30% of residents are fully inoculated.

More than a hundred healthcare staff at North Oaks were off work last week after catching COVID-19, according to hospital spokeswoman Melanie Zaffuto. The 330-bed hospital had an additional 400 vacancies at that point.

“(The federal healthcare workers) will help us extend our ability to care for the overload of COVID-19 patients we have at this time and relieve some of the pressure on our staff, who have worked tirelessly for nearly 18 months on the frontlines of the pandemic,” said Michele Sutton, North Oaks’ CEO.

The U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is a branch of the federal public health agency that dispatches to vulnerable areas in need of healthcare support.

While grateful for the help, state officials — who requested nearly 1,700 reinforcements in early August — are under no illusion that the feds will be able to fill all the gaps in Louisiana as hospitalization numbers continue to rise.

“We have made rather unprecedented requests to our federal partners,” Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said at an Aug. 2 press briefing. “We will make additional such requests but that is a very limited resource and we do not expect the feds to provide us all the staff that we need.”

Blake Paterson contributed to this report.