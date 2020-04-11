So much has changed in our society and the world of sports in just a matter of weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has altered our way of life. Three days ago, the LHSAA, canceled all of its remaining championship events and the regular season for all spring sports.
The LHSAA’s announcement was sad but also viewed as unavoidable given the circumstances. And so is this announcement The Advocate must make — our annual 2020 Star of Stars Sports Awards ceremony also has been canceled. The 35th annual Baton Rouge area event was scheduled for May 18 at the L’Auberge events center.
“I doubt many people will be surprised by this, given the times we’re living in,” The Advocate sports editor Perryn Keys said. “As I always say, Star of Stars is one of the best things we do all year. We’ll be back in 2021 — and in the meantime, we’re going to do some things to recognize seniors who did not get the full seasons they deserved.”
As sad as this announcement is, there are positive points to note. New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, our scheduled guest speaker, has agreed to be the speaker for our 2021 event. We also are thankful for the support of our event sponsors, Paretti Jaguar Landrover, Carco Awards and Landmark Bank.
While there will be no marquee event, our staff has developed a new way to honor senior athletes. The Star of Stars Seniors program, which kicks off Tuesday, gives our staff the opportunity to honor a different senior each day within our print and digital platforms. Nominations can be submitted through a Facebook form.
“Celebrating the accomplishments of the talented athletes in our communities has been an honor for our team at The Advocate. Unfortunately, this year we won’t be able to do that with our ESPY-like live event,” The Advocate publisher Judi Terzotis said. “Instead, we will showcase our senior athletes with a feature that utilizes multiple platforms. We are exploring the possibility of hosting an event during the summer. And we’re already planning next year’s big event with Taysom Hill.”
Do you have senior athlete you are proud of? Submit a nomination to https://www.theadvocate.com/site/forms/star_of_stars_seniors/