LSU is allowing students to select a "pass/no credit" option instead of traditional letter grades for the current semester, which has shifted to online classes because of the coronavirus crisis.
"We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant disruption for LSU students, faculty and staff," university spokesman Ernie Ballard III said in a statement Wednesday announcing the new grading options.
He said students can choose them on a class by class basis.
"There are potentially significant implications, including: negative effects on academic standing, probationary status, financial aid and scholarships and even graduation," officials said in a statement. "Each student will make their own informed decisions, and we encourage you to seek guidance from your academic advisor if there are questions or concerns."
The option is not available to students in the LSU Online Program, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Law Center. Those enrolled in the School of Veterinary Medicine and LSU Law Center will have a different set of grading options that will be communicated to them, officials said. The online program runs separately from the regular semester cycle.
"Again, we appreciate that this has been an unusual semester for each of you, and we are inspired by your tenacity and commitment to your studies," Ballard said. "We wish you all the best as we enter the last several weeks of the semester, and encourage you to remain focused on your coursework."