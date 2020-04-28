Taylor Mims Wharton is not the only bride who had to adjust her wedding plans when the coronavirus pandemic ended large social gatherings.
But the Episcopal girls basketball coach got a fairy tale wedding in ways she and her husband, Alex, never expected — including a drive-by reception at her home that included colleagues, players and former players. Yes, wedding cake is nice. But the parade of cars was better than icing on a cake.
“We were supposed to get married at the Hilton downtown and when everything shut down on the 16 (of March), we knew we didn’t have much time,” Taylor Wharton said. “There were over 200 people invited and a lot of them were coming from other states. They all understood, given the circumstances, and we were able to contact them within a few days.
“But we also told our families that we still wanted to get married on April 25. We were in pre-marital counseling at our church, Bethany, and when we said we wanted to get married they got on board, too.”
The Whartons are a basketball couple. They met at a social event for coaches organized by LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade. Alex Wharton is a Houston native who played two years of junior college basketball at Grayson College and got two degrees at the University of Houston.
At the time, he was director of video operations for Wade after being part of Wade’s staff at both UT-Chattanooga and Virginia Commonwealth. He now works for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is part of Bethany’s A-Team for service projects.
Taylor Wharton was a multisport standout at Episcopal and was The Advocate's Girls Athlete of the Year in 2009. She played basketball at College of Charleston and Southeastern Louisiana University before returning to Episcopal as a coach.
“We were friends first … and, of course, then it became more,” Alex Wharton said. “It would have been nice to have the wedding we planned, but it was important for us to get married and start our life together. The ceremony was divine. It was better than we expected or hoped for. We can celebrate with everyone later.”
The Whartons’ 10 a.m. ceremony was held under the Bethany crosses located off Reiger Road with the blessing Bethany’s Jonathan and Angie Stockstill. Her parents, his mother and two brothers along with pastors Harry and Nicole Mitchell were on hand for the ceremony.
“It was special and very intimate,” Taylor Wharton said. “We got to share so much time with just our families, which was a blessing. If we had the wedding we planned, that probably would not have happened.”
Wharton’s father, Raymond Mims, almost spoiled the after-the-ceremony surprise.
“He mentioned something about what time people were supposed to be there,” she said. “But I had no idea … all the cars and people with signs. There were coaches, faculty members, players and former players. It was amazing.”
“Only Episcopal … there is such a bond and a sense of community and support,” Alex Wharton added. “It just blew me away.”
Episcopal football and baseball coach Travis Bourgeois and other coaches came up with the idea. Bourgeois was Wharton’s basketball coach at EHS and now she coaches his daughters.
“My youngest daughters, Elaine and Annslee, have been doing birthday parades, so we thought this may work,” Bourgeois said. “It was great to see faces again, instead of computer screens.”
Episcopal volleyball coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich credits Wharton’s parents with the “assist” for making sure she did not change out of her wedding dress once she got home.
“She was beautiful … both of them are beautiful people inside and out,” Blanchard-Gugich said. “Some people in this situation would have crashed and burned because they lost out on a dream wedding. They were determined to make what they had special. We are so glad we got to be part of it.”