East Baton Rouge Parish had 43 new cases of novel coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,773 overall.

That increase came as Louisiana logged 387 new cases statewide, along with 35 new deaths. Those totals climbed to 41,133 and 2,759, respectively, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total deaths mark the second day of an upward trend in deaths, with 69 total including the 34 from Tuesday's report. That marks the highest two-day death toll since 70 deaths were reported (36 and 34) on May 13 and 14.

The state's highest two-day death toll was 219, registered during the state's peak of coronavirus spread across April 14 and 15. The highest single-day death toll in the 10 days prior to Tuesday was 26.

HIGHEST TWO-DAY DEATH TOLLS (since May 1)

May 5-6 : 103

: 103 May 6-7 : 93

: 93 May 1-2 : 88

: 88 May 12-13 : 73

: 73 May 13-14 : 70

: 70 June 2-3 : 69

: 69 May 21-22 : 63

: 63 May 8-9 : 59

: 59 May 9-10 : 59

: 59 May 20-21: 48

There were 617 hospitalized patients, down 22 from Tuesday's total. Of those patients, 86 were on ventilators to mark an increase of three.

Louisiana plans to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plans this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week. New Orleans officials have said they will proceed on their own schedule for reopening, but haven't yet indicated a timeline of when restrictions could be loosened further.

The state reported Monday that 31,728 are designated as "recovered."

LOUISIANA DATA

CASES : 41,133 (up 387 from 40,746)

: 41,133 (up 387 from 40,746) DEATHS : 2,759 (up 35 from 2,724)

: 2,759 (up 35 from 2,724) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 31,728 (no change)

: 31,728 (no change) HOSPITALIZATIONS : 617 (down 22 from 639)

: 617 (down 22 from 639) ON VENTILATORS : 86 (up 3 from 83)

: 86 (up 3 from 83) STATE TESTS : 22,463 (up 531 from 21,932)

: 22,463 (up 531 from 21,932) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 379,624 (up 8,423 from 371,201)

