The Vintage, a New Orleans-based coffee and beignet shop, opened the doors of its Baton Rouge location at 333 Laurel St. on Monday.
The space was formerly home to the Magpie Cafe's downtown location, which closed last June.
The Vintage initially was scheduled to open in March but had to postpone when the state shuttered restaurant dining rooms on March 16 in an effort to flatten the coronavirus curve. With Phase 1 of the state's reopening in place, the cafe has finally opened but at only 25% capacity to meet state guidelines.
Along with coffee and beignets, The Vintage's fare includes breakfast items, flatbreads, sandwiches, charcuterie and cheese boards, wines and other drinks.
The Vintage is operating under the temporary hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.
For more information, call (225) 444-5799 or visit thevintagebr.com.