Home to periodic hurricanes and storms, mostly notably 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana has been forced before to close schools for extended periods, sometimes with big consequences for schoolchildren.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak could prove even more consequential. Schools are set to stay closed longer than in the aftermath of Katrina, and those closures are occurring not just in the storm’s path, but in every parish in the state.

“What is different is you can’t escape,” said Leslie Jacobs. “You could leave a hurricane-damaged area and go somewhere where life is more or less normal. You can’t leave this. This is a global pandemic.”

Jacobs served on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education when Katrina struck on Aug. 29, 2005. The storm caused widespread damage along the Gulf Coast, but was particularly damaging in New Orleans, flooding 80% of the city and prompting the evacuation of almost all of the city’s residents. Most New Orleans schools flooded badly; only those on the highest ground were undamaged.

“What you had with Katrina was true physical destruction and physical disruption,” explained Jacobs, who served on BESE from 1996 to 2008. “What you have here is no physical disruption. Your school building is waiting for you, but you can’t go in there.”

Louisiana schools closed March 13 and will stay closed for nine weeks, through the end of the current school year. They aren’t set to reopen until the new school year starts in August.

By contrast, after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, which struck a month later, displaced students were out of school generally for about five weeks, according to a 2006 report by the Rand Corporation — a quarter were out less than three weeks, a fifth more than seven weeks.

The current closures affect more than 800,000 schoolchildren across Louisiana, while Katrina and Rita displaced about 200,000 schoolchildren. Another big difference is children out of school are not displaced; they remain at home, not far from their schools. In 2005, schoolchildren evacuated far and wide. Many found homes in their new schools and new places, often better schools in better places. Many never came back.

“The difference between this event and Katrina, many kids immediately enrolled in a school whenever they evacuated to whatever city they were in,” said Andre Perry, a fellow with the Brookings Institution and a former professor of educational leadership at the University of New Orleans. “It wasn’t the same kind of breadth, but they still met face to face with teachers.”

The students who fared best were those who enrolled in new schools quickly and stayed there.

Dartmouth University Economics Professor Bruce Sacerdote studied schoolchildren affected by Katrina and Rita, comparing the standardized test scores in math and English before the storms with their scores in the years afterward.

In a paper published in January 2012, Sacerdote found elementary-age students from New Orleans who moved permanently to Houston did particularly well. After falling behind initially, these new Houstonians soon caught up and by 2009 they were doing notably better than their peers who’d returned to schools in Louisiana.

Many displaced students, though, found little post-storm stability.

The Children’s Health Fund and researchers at Columbia University found that a year after the storm a quarter of displaced children were either not in school at all or were missing an average of 10 days a month. These families moved frequently in the months after Katrina, some as many as nine times. A few years later, these same researchers found that more that a third of Katrina’s displaced children were at least one year behind in school for their age.

Averil Sanders, a veteran educator who now works as an attorney in Sorrento, was working at multiple schools in New Orleans and in other parts of Louisiana in the year after Katrina hit.

“Katrina pulled back the blanket on what education is like for poor kids,” Sanders said.

He recalls children slowly returning to New Orleans, traumatized by what they’d been through.

“You saw kids who just didn’t go to school — they weren’t able to go,” Sanders said. “They lost family members and were in the midst of grieving. School was the last thing on their minds.”

Even so, many children were able to bounce back with some help, especially those who were at or above grade level before Katrina. Those behind already fell further behind, Sanders said.

A study released earlier this month by two researchers with the Northwest Evaluation Association, or NWEA, gave a taste how much catching up current students may need to do.

The researchers estimated that if schoolchildren now out of school receive little to no instruction before they return this fall, then they will retain only about 70% of the reading and only about 50% of the math progress they made during the previous school year.

The researchers examined the scores of more than 5 million students in grades three-to-eight who took NWEA's popular MAP-Growth test in 2017-18 and applied previous research on summer learning loss, a well-known phenomenon where children lose as much as two months of learning during the summer break.

Unlike Katrina, though, learning has not stopped completely. Children continue to learn virtually even as school buildings remained closed, but it’s not clear how much.

Using technology unavailable in 2005, children are doing schoolwork online and sitting through daily virtual classes. Many children, however, have been receiving little to no instruction. Parents, now thrust into the role of home educators, are caught in the middle.

“I’m a person with a juris doctorate, and it’s hard for me,” said Sanders, who last year left education for a legal career.

Sanders faulted schools for failing to incorporate technology into their instruction as much as they should have in recent years, even in technology-rich Ascension Parish, where his children go to school.

“They have a bunch of teachers in Ascension that are struggling with this process,” Sanders said.

Linda Johnson served on BESE with Jacobs in 2005. She fears that, as was the case during Katrina, the current school closures will hit poor minority children the hardest, leading some to give up.

“The gap is going to be larger. It’s not going to get smaller,” Johnson said.

At the same time, Johnson sees potential for lasting change in education. Now president of the board of directors for GEO Prep, an Indiana-based charter school group, Johnson likes aspects of the distance learning happening now.

“I hope that what happens with this is we develop new ways to help children get engaged and go on to college,” Johnson said.

Given the likelihood more bad storms will hit Louisiana in the future, Sanders said, getting digital instruction right is critical.

“This is not the last time schools are going to close,” he said.