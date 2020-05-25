When the stay-at-home orders came, Anne Bartol's 12-year-old twin granddaughters, Kaiser and Kenzie Stentiford, called and asked if Bartol had any friends who were in nursing homes or assisted living homes and who might like to receive a cheerful card.
She gave them the names and addresses of eight close friends. The girls spent the next four days designing cards and inserting poems, jokes, sudoku puzzles and other items to let Bartol's friends know they were thinking about and praying for them.
Front porch concerts
Since mid-April, William and Rebecca Faulk have been hosting live music by Arvid Guthsby from the front porch of their home in Baton Rouge's Woodlawn Estates neighborhood every early evening. Guthsby has been playing original and cover music for passersby.
"Some folks stop and listen for a moment; some join in for a chorus; some just smile and wave, or say 'thanks' as they continue on their way," Rebecca Faulk said. "It's just our small way of trying to brighten the day and make the neighborhood walk a more interesting outdoor experience. People seem to enjoy the music, and it's gratifying to see the smiles as they stroll by our home."
Special delivery
Bob and Claire Roe, who live at the St. James Place retirement community in Baton Rouge, have been getting a lot of help from their friends.
Because their Advocate carrier must leave newspapers at the main door rather than bring them inside the building, the Roes' neighbor Barbara Hughes has delivered the papers to all the subscribers on their floor since the lockdown began. She waits if she gets downstairs before the papers have arrived so the Roes can read the paper with their breakfast.
The couple also appreciates Almyra Johnson and the sewing group at Jefferson Baptist Church for the masks made for St. James Place residents, which fellow resident Maurine Labour coordinated and distributed. Bob Roe's sister and her husband, Vicki and Wayne Pugh, have shopped for them, and their veterinarian, Dr. Meena Braden, of All Pets Hospital, brought much-needed supplies for their cat.
"We have been wonderfully blessed with caring family and friends," Claire Roe said.
Family comes through
Janis Gover's brother, Marshall, lived with her before his death a year ago, and family members have stepped up to fill his absence. That includes her sister and brother-in-law, Jerome and Charlotte Matherne, in St. Francisville.
"I am 70 now and use a cane, and they do not want me to drive or live less than an independent life in my own home as Daddy wanted," she said. "Jerome comes every week and takes my grocery list and checks my mail. My cousin David Moore will knock on the door to check on me and get info. … I am the oldest and I am thankful beyond measure for all of them."
Honoring their teacher
Cathy DeFrances has been a dance teacher and studio owner in Baton Rouge for 50 years. When Adeline Rome, one of her students and a member of DeFrances Dance Force competition, learned that DeFrances had cancer, she decided to honor her by having team members wear a bracelet inscribed with Dancing For Cathy.
Gloved and masked, she passed them to team members as they drove through the parking lot at DeFrances Academy of Dance on May 11. DeFrances could not attend because of her treatments. Dancers took the bracelets home and sent videos, which were compiled to create a video message to DeFrances, who sent word that she was touched by the event, said Rome's grandmother Elaine Madatic.
A veteran's thanks
Lillian F. Hoover, a World War II Navy veteran, is homebound and offers these thanks: To Anna Sanders, president of the Louisiana Women Veterans, who brought her groceries, other necessities and soup from her favorite restaurant; Gwen Fairchild for helping replace her TV; American Legion Post No. 58 for checking on her; Brenda Victor, who brings her homemade delicacies; and Kathy Olson, who sees that her needs are met daily and for the phone calls and cards.