Louisiana launched a promotional campaign to support the state’s restaurant industry amid stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions from the coronavirus.

"Get It to Geaux" public service announcements broadcast throughout the state feature LSU gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux.

As Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order remains in effect at least through the end of April, gathering in public places such as restaurants is “out of bounds” for Louisiana residents, Breaux said.

Instead, residents are encouraged to place take-out or delivery orders from their favorite restaurants.

“Supporting local business is great, but it’s a challenging time, so we have to be smart about how we do it,” the coach says in the promo. “Eating out is not the right play to call right now. It will make a bad situation worse. We all have to play better defense.”

Breaux is the dean of LSU coaches and led the women’s gymnastics team since 1978.