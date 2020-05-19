Kids Orchestra is giving viewers a preview of its performance in tonight's 19 Thanks Facebook Live broadcast, a statewide appreciation concert thanking local frontline workers in the coronavirus battle by showcasing the spirit and rhythm of Louisiana.
Kids Orchestra is performing a rendition of beloved Louisiana classic, "When the Saints Go Marching In," which features its staff, teaching artists and students, along with friends in the community.
The video will be featured alongside others produced by Louisiana celebrities and groups in a 19-minute compilation video released by 19 Thanks at 7 p.m.
To watch and/or participate, visit facebook.com/19thanks.