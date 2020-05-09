What would you do to have high school sports this fall? This is a fair question for all of us.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Friday he wants to see the fall seasons start on time. Big news, no doubt. Words that were like music to our ears.
Without the physical and emotional outlet sports provide for so many, handling the coronavirus pandemic has been tougher. Believe it or not, the next phase could be just as hard.
Plenty of people are eager to go to a game now. If you’re a high school athlete, the possibility of endless wind sprints sounds awfully good. Why do you think the NFL draft and ESPN’s Michael Jordan saga “The Last Dance” have dominated television ratings?
But not everyone is comfortable with the idea of going to a game because of the potential health risks. Sure, those folks can stay home, you say. Bringing high school sports back won’t be as easy as unlocking the weight room or gym.
There are hurdles to clear, starting with a phased-in reopening of the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to unveil a plan to do just that this week. What happens and how it unfolds depends on how the rest of us act and react.
The cliché “moving the goal posts” could take on new meaning as schools, coaches and teams adjust what they can do within what could be an evolving framework for what is allowed. Most of us would put the governor’s guidelines first, followed by the LHSAA, then school systems. Bonine said the order of the last two should be reversed.
“Any decision we make in the days and weeks ahead will be done with the health and safety of our student/athletes and coaches in mind,” Bonine said. “We will take the guidelines we are given and work with the school systems across the state. There is a lot to consider.”
That “a lot to consider” is an understatement. Rest assured that the LHSAA staff and school systems are formulating multiple plans and what-if scenarios. The key to a fall season that faces minimal obstacles could be the ability to adjust multiple times.
Bonine said he sees a possible 67-day window to start fall seasons on time. That will only happen if the phases of the Louisiana’s reopening are a success and there is no bounceback from the Phase 2 to Phase 1 or whatever.
Social distancing and precise sanitation procedures will be part of a new structure schools/teams face to build toward a season. Don’t be surprised if your child is greeted by a coach or athletic trainer with a thermometer at the door to the locker room or the gate to the field. It could the same for fans at the gate.
What if health officials say games can must be played in front of no fans or just a small group? How do athletic programs adjust and find ways to pay the average of around $1,000 it takes to pay officials for a football game?
I agree that nothing beats that in-your-face contact we all crave. Coaches live for it and will tell you Zoom sessions with their athletes don’t cut it. Sportswriters feel the same. If I ever took for granted the chance to go to a game or drive to a school for an interview, I don’t know.
To pull this off, we all need to be smart and not push the limits of guidelines that are set. Talk about teamwork? Guess what: We all need to be on this one.