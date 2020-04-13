Coronavirus test results have come back negative for the newborn baby girl who died in Baton Rouge last week after her mother became infected with the virus and went into preterm labor while experiencing severe symptoms.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark announced the test results at a virtual press conference Monday morning, saying the case adds to limited existing research worldwide suggesting the novel coronavirus can't be transmitted from mother to child in the womb.

Clark ruled the newborn's death "coronavirus related" last week, adding the baby to a growing list of deaths across the parish. He said then that negative test results wouldn't change his ruling because of the underlying reasoning: that the mom went into premature labor as a direct result of the coronavirus symptoms she was experiencing. The child died because she was born too early, after just under 22 weeks of pregnancy, Clark said.

"It's that sequence of events that makes this a COVID-related death — because of the intimate relationship between the mother and child," he clarified again during the Monday press conference.

It appears the baby's mother remains hospitalized but an update on her exact condition wasn't available.

The respiratory distress associated with COVID-19 can cause dangerously low oxygen levels, which trigger the need for a ventilator. Clark said that oxygen deficiency is likely what caused the mother to go into premature labor, and also made it even more difficult for the child to survive once delivered. Some babies born prematurely at 22 weeks can survive under normal circumstances, though more than 95 percent aren't able to.

There are no other reported cases of babies who haven't survived after being delivered prematurely because of coronavirus complications, though recent infant deaths in at least two other states — Illinois and Connecticut — have been otherwise linked to the virus, according to preliminary investigations.

Little is known about how the new virus impacts pregnant women and their unborn children, though researchers around the world are scrambling to collect data and develop a better understanding. That includes studying whether the virus can be transmitted from mother to child in the womb, which is called vertical transmission and requires the virus to pass through the placenta.

Some studies have been conducted in China that suggest vertical transmission isn't possible, but haven't been able to rule it out either.

Clark said the Baton Rouge newborn's test results will be added to the limited dataset that exists on the topic. He gave the example of HIV as a virus that can be vertically transmitted.

A report published in February from the World Health Organization found that pregnant women don't appear to be at higher risk for severe disease from coronavirus.

However, adverse infant outcomes — including preterm birth — have been reported, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The organization shared those findings on its website but qualified them with a note that the "information is based on limited data and it is not clear that these outcomes were related to maternal infection."

The number of coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge continues to increase, with 14 reported over the past few days. That brings the parish total to 63 residents. All the victims have been adults with underlying health conditions, except for the baby in this case.