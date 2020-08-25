East Baton Rouge Parish school buildings will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, but limited virtual instruction will continue even as Hurricane Laura approaches Louisiana.

"While virtual schedules will not be followed, district online-learning resources remain available for review and enrichment opportunities," said Superintendent Leslie Brown in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

School buildings, which have been closed since Monday, are expected to reopen Friday, depending on the impact of the storm.

Hurricane Laura earns Rita comparisons and a Category 3 forecast as thousands told to evacuate As Hurricane Laura began gaining strength over warm Gulf of Mexico waters on Tuesday, officials raised comparisons to Hurricane Rita, warning …

The parish school system would then resume virtual learning it's been conducting since the start of the school year earlier this month, with students learning at home and teachers teaching mostly from their classrooms. The school system is tentatively planning to return to partial in-person instruction after Labor Day; a decision as to when is set to be made by Sept. 1.

Click here for a full list of school closures.