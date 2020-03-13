Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday announced she is signing an executive order to ensure there are no shutoffs of residential water service in the days to come as local, state and federal agencies continue to respond the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

While flanked by an array of officials from the local healthcare and business community, Broome announced she has also signed another executive order restricting all city-parish employees from travel "until further notice" and has issued an administrative regulation allowing city-parish employees to work from home and/or make other arrangements to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Those announcements were made during an afternoon press conference city-parish leaders held moments after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order shutting all K-12 schools until April 13 and banning any public gatherings of more than 250 people within the same timeframe.

"We don’t want anyone to panic. We want everyone to stay calm," Broome said in her remarks Friday afternoon. "But it is our responsibility…to make sure we are prepared."

"Our goal is to be proactive," she added.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the state has 36 presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. Most of them are in New Orleans.

Broome's order regarding residential water service, she said, was to align with the executive order the Louisiana Public Service Commission issued on Friday saying it was temporarily suspending disconnections for utilities services due to non-payment in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cox announced that for the next 60 days it was automatically upgrading customers on its low-cost plans to higher-speed internet, extending its remote desktop support to residential customers at no charge, offering a month of free low-cost internet to new low-income customers with young children and partnering with a program to offer discounts on refurbished computers.

That’s on top of the measures taken by U.S. phone and cable companies to keep providing home internet and cellphone service for people and small businesses that are unable to pay because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing workplace shutdowns and layoffs. The companies are also waiving late fees and making their networks of Wi-Fi hotspots available to the public.

The companies acted at the request of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, who is also encouraging — but not requiring — them to take further steps to make sure people can stay connected to each other, their schools, jobs and doctors as the country increasingly shuts down.

He suggested that the internet service providers increase and improve their low-cost internet offerings for low-income people, relax their data caps and try to help schools and libraries with remote learning, for example.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has called on the FCC to do more to help families whose children's schools have shut down, like beefing up a program that helps schools loan Wi-Fi hotspots to kids stuck at home. The AP has found that 3 million students have no internet access at home.

Some companies are taking additional steps like those Pai suggested. AT&T is waiving fees if people go over home-internet data caps.

Entergy New Orleans said it will halt customer disconnections for the next 30 days if the nonpayment is the result of the coronavirus.

She said the city-parish is already prepared for employees to work remotely, she wants her administrative heads to to be understanding with employees who are trying to figure out childcare arraignments.

"This policy certainly is one that’s a compassionate policy," Broome said about her leave policy. "I have directed my department heads to be lenient, flexible and compassionate with our employees."

The mayor on Thursday made the decision to cancel all permitted events over the weekend to also reduce the virus's chances of spreading in the community.

Broome and healthcare officials encouraged parish residents to self-quarantine if they have flu-like symptoms and consult with their doctors first before heading to emergency rooms.

"We're focused on reducing the spread so our medical facilities are able to care for people in an efficient way without becoming overwhelmed," she said.

