After dispensing ample advice Tuesday night about how to successfully transition from high school to college amid continued concerns about the coronavirus, a panel of Baton Rouge education professionals heard from some recent high school graduates.

“What’s the best way for me as an incoming freshman to go about having a successful year while dealing with COVID?” asked Farrah James, a recent graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High who is headed to LSU in Baton Rouge.

Desiree Green, a recent graduate of U High now headed to Southern University in Baton Rouge, asked where she can find out about scholarships.

“I’ve found some but I would like to have access to more scholarships that can aid with my fall semester,” Green said.

The panelists, in the virtual town hall, also heard from a current college student, Jaime Goranson, who is studying nursing at Fran U in Baton Rouge.

“So as we move into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 response, what are the universities going to be doing to ensure the student’s safety as we go back to school in the fall?” Goranson asked.

The panel, which was streamed online, was convened as an “education town hall” called by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. It’s the second in a series of sessions Broome is holding to examine how local K-12 and higher education institutions are grappling with the virus. Tuesday’s session also touched on mental health issues that young people are facing now.

Representatives from Baton Rouge Community College, LSU & Southern University’s admissions and financial aid offices, as well as the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, were ready with answers for the students.

James got to hear from Daniel Barrow, director of admission from LSU. He urged her to visit his office in Pleasant Hall for help learning the “hidden curriculum” at the university, creating a “college-looking” résumé and cover letter, and perhaps even applying for an on-campus job with admissions.

“I quickly looked at your application,” Barrow told James. “You’re a National Honor Society student. We are so enthusiastic for you to join our community.”

Taishieka Davis, Southern’s interim director of financial aid, pointed Green to a page on the Southern’s financial aid webpage.

“We have all of our departmental scholarships listed on there,” Davis said. “We have all of our external scholarships in which organizations and companies have reached out to us.”

Some require completing an essay in addition to the application, while others just want your GPA, Davis added.

Barrow sympathized with Green, saying he himself graduated heavy in debt and strives to prevent students from repeating his mistake. He said many students seek out the LSU Board of Supervisors scholarship that you can apply to online. He also plugged a financial aid search engine called Fastweb.com.

“This is what I use personally, folks,” Barrow said. “Put in a little bit of time right now. Go through the survey, then let the machine search all the outside scholarships across the world that you could apply for or be eligible for.”

Miracle Davis, BRCC’s director of student aid, said students should go not only to BRCC’s financial aid page, but also to the site run by the BRCC Foundation to find internal and external scholarships.

To Goranson’s question about keeping students safe from contracting COVID-19, Taishieka Davis said Southern will hold some face-to-face classes in the fall, complete with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing. At the same time, Southern is also trying to minimize the classes that students need to take.

“We are asking students to participate in the virtual sessions we’re offering during this month and July so that everything can be taken care of so that you won’t have to expose yourself,” she said.

Barrow said he can’t wait to see students return: “There’s a magic that happens on our campus.”

But classes with more than 100 students this fall will stay online. The rest will employ a variety of strategies to keep students safe, including having them in bigger spaces and not having everyone come to class every day, he said. And the usual precautions will be in place.

“Masks will be the new trendy thing,” Barrow predicted.

Miracle Davis with BRCC said the bulk of the community college’s courses will be online, some with live “synchronous” instruction, while others “asynchronous,” meaning students learn the same material at different times and locations.

“For our tech ed programs that require contact hours, social distancing practices are being put in place — where they will wear a mask, one way in, one way out — the standard practices,” she said.