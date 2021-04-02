Baton Rouge travel agent Amy Lytle believes the CDC's newly eased travel guidelines for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will make the biggest difference in domestic travel.

People who have been fully vaccinated can travel inside the United States and no longer need to be tested or go into quarantine after traveling, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread SARS-CoV-2 and can now travel at low risk to themselves within the United States," the new guidance says.

The CDC says it is issuing the new guidelines in recognition of the high effectiveness of the three vaccines now in use in the United States. The agency adds that "a growing body of evidence" also shows vaccines may also mean people are "less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to transmit" the virus to others.

The new guidelines come, however, as some states outside Louisiana and much of the South are seeing rising case numbers as new variants spread in the country.

Lytle, who owns House of Travel, said the effect of the latest guidance will depend on how states react to them, especially some destinations like Hawaii and New York state, which have their own testing and quarantine requirements.

Assuming the states do adhere to the CDC's latest guidance, "that does open up some options," Lytle said.

The CDC guidance says its recommendations on the testing requirements before or after domestic travel depends on whether "testing is required by local, state, or territorial health authorities."

The CDC also hasn't completely eased all recommendations, keeping testing requirements for international travel. The agency also still says vaccinated people should practice social distancing and other measures in an effort to reduce spread, including wearing mask while traveling.

The new guidance comes as Lytle and at least one other local agent said they have seen an uptick interest in travel in recent weeks.

Cynthia Swain, a travel advisor for Pearson's Travel World, said bookings and phone calls have picked up in the past two weeks, most for the fall and 2022.

"Bookings are looking up. We're excited about that and hopefully that trend will continue," Swain said.

On Friday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport said that flights are on a rise after last year's virus-related reductions.

Airport flights are back to 80% of the April 2019 schedule, with 17.3 round-trip flights per day on average, a statement says.

American, Delta and United airlines have been gradually increasing the number of flights and plan more additions in May.

Lytle said she has seen a huge difference in people's willingness to make reservations since March 1, especially among those who are older and have been vaccinated or among younger adults without children.

"Those two sectors are the most likely to travel right now, not so much the families with little kids," Lytle said.

While the CDC did lift the requirement in the U.S. for international travelers who are fully vaccinated to get tested before they leave, other countries can still require it. International travelers still have to get tested before they return and are recommended to get tested three to five days after they return.

Fully vaccinated travelers, however, no longer need to self-quarantine in the United States following international travel.

Lytle said she expects further easing of the foreign travel requirements to spur demand even more.

"We feel very hopeful right now. If you had interviewed me back in September or October, you know, you would gotten a different story," Lytle said. "We're excited that people want to get out and travel and start living their life again."