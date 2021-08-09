Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Louisiana reached startling new heights over the weekend, as the number of new infections caused by the virus continued to climb at their fastest rate since the pandemic began.
There were 2,720 patients hospitalized in Louisiana on Sunday, the most recent date for which data is available, an increase of nearly 300 patients over the numbers reported for Thursday.
Hospitalizations during the latest surge topped levels in earlier waves of the pandemic on Aug. 2. Since then, patients have continued to arrive in emergency rooms, with numbers climbing by double or triple digits daily through most of the past week.
At Children's Hospital in New Orleans, there were 12 children hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday morning — half of which were under the age of two. Three of the patients were on mechanical ventilators, including a one-month-old infant.
Public-health officials say it's still unclear whether the delta variant is affecting children differently than earlier variants of the disease, or if there are simply more children encountering the virus. But with school starting across Louisiana, many are concerned about the potential for continued spread.
"This delta variant is an entirely new and unexpected challenge for us. It's affecting a lot of young people," said Dr. Mark Kline, the hospital's physician-in-chief. "We are hospitalizing record numbers of children."
Louisiana's Department of Health reported 12,227 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, the highest total ever recorded for a Monday report, which includes three days of data. Those cases brought the total number of new infections over the last seven days to 28,239 — an all-time high that's nine times higher than the weekly total a month ago.
The rapid onslaught of patients is pushing hospitals to their limits. Faced with a shortage of critical care nurses and respiratory therapists, at least 50 hospitals have reached out to the state in recent weeks seeking reinforcements, warning they can no longer provide patients adequate care. Collectively, they've requested nearly 1,000 nurses to replenish their ranks.
"All of our hospitals across the state are at capacity," said Dr. Jeffrey Elder, director of emergency management at LCMC Health. "Everyday is a game of moving people around to staff what we have ... We just don’t know how far this is going to go."
Louisiana reported 40 new deaths over the weekend, pushing the seven day total of COVID-19 fatalities to 200. That's 6.5 times the number of deaths the state was averaging a month ago. As the virus continues to spread and more people progress through the course of the disease, health officials are concerned that those numbers will climb higher.
The situation unfolding in ICUs and ERs statewide is beginning to have broader implications for residents outside of hospitals, as officials reinstate masking and other rules and large gatherings are starting to be curtailed.
Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued an indoor mask mandate last week ahead of the start of the schoolyear. And for the second time, New Orleans' Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday canceled its October line-up as a public health precaution.
Ochsner Health, the state's most expansive health system, experienced a 28% increase in COVID-19 patients over the last seven days. It now has 1,008 patients hospitalized across its 40 facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi.
The hospital system maxed out at around 1,050 patients during the first surge, Warner Thomas, the hospital's CEO, said last week. But he noted that in March and April of 2020, that wave of patients sparked a shutdown of outpatient areas and clinics, and was combated with lockdowns, school closures and orders from state and local leaders to stay at home.
"We don't have that today," Thomas said.
To free up space and staff during this latest surge, many hospitals in Louisiana have halted elective or non-urgent surgeries. But those procedures can only be put off for so long before they turn into emergencies.
"This isn't just affecting COVID patients coming in," Elder said. "It's keeping us from doing elective surgeries that are important for people's health."
Smaller hospitals without the sort of experts and specialists available at larger institutions are also facing difficulties transferring patients in need of care.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state's top public health official, said last week one patient with an abscess on his face waited four-and-a-half days to get transferred to a hospital that could surgically drain his infection. If it had gone unaddressed for any longer, Kanter said the patient could have developed sepsis, or had his airway blocked by swelling.
Louisiana is spending nearly $7 million to fly in doctors and nurses from other states to staff 110 additional hospital beds at Baton Rouge General's Mid City Campus. The surge unit opened on Sunday and already had 80 patients as of Monday.
Louisiana's largest standalone hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, reached an all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 180 patients. Sixty-five of those patients are in the ICU, including one child.
Some 91% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana are not fully vaccinated, according to state health data.
The surge in cases over the past month has resulted in a rise in vaccinations that continued with Monday's report. The state reported 51,450 people received their first dose of a vaccine since Thursday and 16,585 completed their vaccination series in that time.
About 45% of the state's population has now had at least one shot and 37.8% is fully vaccinated.
Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.