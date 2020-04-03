Baton Rouge-based online retailer BBQGuys will be hosting a "Virtual BBQ" on its Instagram account (@BBQGuys) this weekend.
The barbecue equipment and outdoor living retail company designed the event to bring people together (virtually) during the coronavirus crisis and is asking local viewers to join in by sharing images, videos and stories of them around the grill using the hashtag #BelieveinBBQ on Instagram.
Throughout the weekend, BBQGuys grilling experts and celebrity guests will be opening up about their personal connection to BBQ while providing tips, recipes and more. Guest appearances will be made from Christie Vanover from GirlsCanGrill, Krystal Faircloth from APinchOfLovely.com, Spiceology, Hogs for the Cause and several others.
BBQGuys also will launching its Spotify Channel in conjunction with the initiative.