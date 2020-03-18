Kaylee Hartung, a Baton Rouge native and ABC News correspondent, announced Wednesday morning that she's been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Hartung, who prepped at Episcopal High, has also worked for ESPN and CNN.
.@ABC News correspondent @KayleeHartung reports on her #coronavirus diagnosis: "I knew something was wrong as soon as I woke up...social distancing needs to be taken seriously." https://t.co/xJ1gXbFgEg pic.twitter.com/plOOTD4wS2— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 18, 2020
"I knew something was wrong as soon as I woke up," Hartung said in an on-air appearance.
Hartung spent time in the Seattle area covering the outbreak there. She said a few days after returning from that assignment that she started feeling symptoms.
She urged citizens to heed officials' warnings.
"Social distancing needs to be taken seriously," she said. "...Please take this very seriously."