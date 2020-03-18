Baton Rouge native, ESPN reporter Kaylee Hartung gets SEC Network promotion _lowres

Photo by PHIL ELLSWORTH/ESPN Images -- ESPN sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, a Baton Rouge native, before Game 2 of the 2013 College World Series. Hartung has joined the SEC Network.

Kaylee Hartung, a Baton Rouge native and ABC News correspondent, announced Wednesday morning that she's been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Hartung, who prepped at Episcopal High, has also worked for ESPN and CNN.

"I knew something was wrong as soon as I woke up," Hartung said in an on-air appearance.

Hartung spent time in the Seattle area covering the outbreak there. She said a few days after returning from that assignment that she started feeling symptoms.

She urged citizens to heed officials' warnings.

"Social distancing needs to be taken seriously," she said. "...Please take this very seriously."

