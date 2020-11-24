This Thanksgiving, Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to serve his homemade mustard greens, picked straight from his garden, and cornbread, but not to the nearly 90 extended family and friends he normally celebrates the holidays with at the Governor's Mansion.

Edwards said during a coronavirus press conference Tuesday that he will abide by the Centers for Disease Control holiday guidelines and spend the holidays with his immediate family only: his wife, Donna Hutto, and their son, who attends LSU.

"Last year, my 84-year-old mother came. I have six siblings, and they all came with their spouses and their children and their grandchildren," Edwards said. "You won't be seeing that this year, and you won't see it at Christmas either."

+4 Louisiana moves back to modified Phase 2 as coronavirus surges, bars in most parishes to close Facing a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he would move Louisiana …

The decision to adjust Edwards' holiday gathering was briefly touched on after he made the announcement to revert Louisiana to Phase 2 COVID-19 guidelines, which will close most bars and limit business capacities back to 50% through the end of the year.

The order goes into effect Wednesday and would impact parishes where the coronavirus positivity rate is higher than 5%.

That includes Jefferson, Lafayette, Caddo and East Baton Rouge parishes, but not Orleans and some rural parishes.

Like most states across the country, Louisiana has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks just before the holidays, a time that health officials fear will cause further spread if gatherings and mass travel takes place.

Weekly new cases statewide have soared to more than 11,000 as of Monday, up from around 4,000 a month ago. Hospitalizations also reached 1,000 for the first time since August 21, and that number continued to rise to 1,052 on Tuesday.

"Because of the trajectory we’ve been on... It is imperative we take action and we take action now,” Edwards said.

To see the full list of new guidelines in Louisiana, click here.

Hosting Thanksgiving outdoors in Baton Rouge? Light rain could be on the way Not to rain on your holiday, but those planning to have an outdoor gathering for Thanksgiving in the Baton Rouge metro area need to keep an ey…

Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this article.