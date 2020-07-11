The Office of Motor Vehicles on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.
"We had an employee who was possibly exposed to COVID-19," said Matthew Boudreaux, OMV spokesperson. "We found that out yesterday."
He said the OMV responds to incidents like this by following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for "the safety of the employee and the public."
"It’s going to remain closed until that facility can be sanitized and cleaned and when the employee receives their test results," Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux added that the Livingston OMV location is also closed for "similar circumstances" involving the safety of the employees and the public.
He stressed that even though these locations are closed, people can still go to expresslane.org to take care of many tasks they might try to accomplish in person at the OMV. He also pointed to the LA Wallet app, which he said is also helpful when it comes to renewing driver's licenses.
Any updates will be posted on the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Facebook Page and Twitter account, Boudreaux said.