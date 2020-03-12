Four days into the 85-day session of the Louisiana Legislature and the novel coronavirus has leadership looking at the possibility of suspending work.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne acknowledged Thursday asking House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, about their intentions late Wednesday night. Both said they had no plans, right now, to close the session that began Monday with briefing by Gov. John Bel Edwards about the growing pandemic, Dardenne said.

“Obviously, it’s day to day situation. We’ll have to see how it develops and see what the CDC (federal Center for Disease Control) recommends,” Dardenne said.

Schexnayder told USA Today network that he has no plans no plans to suspend or alter the session, as of now. But the House would take common sense sanitizing measures. Cortez did immediately respond to queries by The Advocate.

Some legislators headed home for the weekend after committee hearings Thursday. The full House is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m.

At the close of Senate business on Wednesday evening, Cortez told senators that next week’s committee schedule would remain intact but that lawmakers should prepare to be flexible. Some senators took those and other remarks to suggest that the Legislature might suspend business amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cortez said Thursday afternoon there are no immediate plans for the Legislature to recess.

Others have said that, if a short recess is needed, it would still allow lawmakers to easily handle business before adjournment on June 1.

Lawmakers typically work short days on Mondays and Thursdays and full days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

That schedule could be altered if officials needed to make up time after a recess.

The Legislature is only required to finish a handful of chores, including approval of a statewide operating budget for the financial year that begins July 1.

House and Senate committees are scheduled for Monday morning.

Legally, the Legislature began on Monday and must conclude its business by 6 p.m. June 1. However, the state Constitution does allow the governor to convene the Legislature into special session “in the event of public emergency caused by epidemic…”

Edwards issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday afternoon.

