As cases of the new coronavirus have risen in recent weeks across Louisiana, hospitals and public health officials have nervously watched to see whether the rising number of cases in so many communities would impact the state’s nursing homes.

A number of the state’s hospitals, including the largest facility in Louisiana, are strained again by an influx of patients diagnosed since the state relaxed a stay-at-home order and started allowing businesses to reopen. Hospital managers fear a large outbreak at a nursing home could abruptly overwhelm healthcare systems, especially in hotspot cities.

“It could be catastrophic,” said Dr. Amy Giarrusso, associate medical director for hospital medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, the state’s largest hospital. “One of the bigger nursing homes, if they have a bad outbreak, could literally fill the hospital and take every bed we have.”

Group homes catering to the elderly were hit hard early in the pandemic; the perils older adults face surfaced not long after the state found its first case. By late March, the virus had quickly sickened many residents of the Lambeth House, an upscale New Orleans retirement community, killing more than a dozen within a few weeks.

The virus spread, too, to other Louisiana group-living facilities: the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in St. John the Baptist Parish saw some of the deadliest outbreaks in late spring after more than 28 residents died by early May. The Reserve facility has reported 80 cases and 33 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, but hasn’t had any new cases or deaths since early July, according to state records.

In Baton Rouge early in the pandemic, about half of Our Lady of the Lake’s patients came from nursing homes or institutions like prisons and jails, Giarrusso said. Recently, though, nursing home residents have only accounted for about 5% to 10% of patients at the flagship hospital.

Chief among the hospitals’ concerns is a scenario that sees nursing homes hit hard by the virus again. That would likely require admitting more patients who would be likely to have more severe symptoms. That in turn would require longer hospital stays and a need a greater level of care.

In Louisiana, high blood pressure continues to be the top underlying health condition in fatal coronavirus cases, followed by diabetes, obesity, and kidney and heart disease. Nursing home residents tend to be older and a large share of them have at least one of those conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the coronavirus-borne illness, COVID-19.

As coronavirus outbreaks persist in Louisiana prisons, more mass testing is being done for inmates The rapid spread of coronavirus through a Louisiana prison earlier this month prompted corrections officials to test all inmates and staff the…

The human toll in nursing homes has hovered around 40% of fatal cases in Louisiana since May and surpassed more than 1,500 deaths last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Though overall coronavirus cases in Louisiana have appeared to plateau in the past week, state leaders and health officials say the per-capita prevalence of the virus is high in all 64 parishes.

The number of available hospital beds has also shrunk in nearly all parts of the state as cases grew since the start of Louisiana's reopening in May.

Hospitals in the area covering most of the Baton Rouge region had only about 30 available intensive care beds as of late last week, according to the health department. Recent hot spots, notably Acadiana and Lake Charles, had even fewer available beds, and have fewer overall space for patients than New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

+16 Despite a Phase 2 extension, John Bel Edwards says he's 'encouraged' by latest coronavirus data Louisiana is seeing encouraging trends with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations after a worrying spike over the past two months, Gov. John …

Long-term care facilities in the Acadiana and Lake Charles areas have seen cases rise more sharply in past recent weeks, according to health department data analyzed by The Advocate. Those areas were largely spared of significant outbreaks this spring when communities and nursing homes infections centered mainly in New Orleans and other population centers.

Acadia Parish saw the highest increase in new coronavirus cases with 74 infections reported among 767 nursing home residents in the latest health department figures spanning the last week of July to Aug. 4. The rise was mainly driven by Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation, which reported 50 new cases at the 112-bed facility in Crowley.

In the same period, nursing homes in East Baton Rouge Parish saw far fewer new cases and reported 74 new cases among roughly 2,175 residents, while nursing homes in Orleans Parish reported only 11 cases of late among nursing home residents, who numbered 1,603 at the latest census.

Like many facilities housing older adults and the infirm across the nation, Louisiana nursing homes took swift action in early March in an effort to keep the virus out. Among the steps still in practice included barring all outside visitors and regularly screening employees and residents for signs of infection — policies that are still in effect.

Giarrusso credited the lower number of nursing home patients needing hospitalizations to nursing homes being able to treat and isolate residents within their facilities and better contain outbreaks when they happen.

"A lot of those people didn't even need to be in hospitals," she said. "They just needed to get them out of the nursing homes before they infected anyone else."

A bottleneck even now is still access to tests and protective equipment for workers, which wax and wane with inconsistent supply lines, she said.

Coronavirus tests were in such short supply from the onset of the state's outbreak, it’s difficult to tell how many nursing home residents contracted the virus and potentially developed some immunity to it.

New requirements for all certified nursing homes to test workers and residents have also allowed facilities to stamp out infections and isolate residents more than they were able early in the outbreak, she said.

“As soon as they were able to access the tests, that changed the whole landscape,” Giarrusso said.

Surge in Louisiana coronavirus cases creeping into nursing homes, numbers show The recent spike in coronavirus cases across Louisiana has brought a corresponding jump at nursing homes, once again putting the state's most …

In some cases, even older nursing home residents tested positive for the virus but never have symptoms, she said, which has vexed health care providers on why the virus spares certain people from serious illness.

It has, however, led to a greater understanding of how the virus transmits from people who don't seem to be impacted by it, underscoring the importance of wearing masks and taking other precautions while in close quarters.

Nursing homes — as well as places like jails and prisons — are especially vulnerable to outbreaks because people live close to one another and employees frequently interact with multiple residents.

Evidence of how quickly a virus can spread in these settings became more apparent after officials in May screened 200 inmates at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and found 85% of inmates at the St. Gabriel prison had the virus but many didn’t have symptoms.

“Even for people who are medically vulnerable, not everybody gets sick,” said Tulane epidemiologist Susan Hassig, who specializes in infectious diseases.

Understanding the scope of the coronavirus infections in nursing homes has been difficult to determine.

Just more than 23,880 people were living in nursing homes in May when the health department released data on individual facilities throughout Louisiana, including total case counts and deaths, as well as the number of workers who became infected.

Nursing home populations have dropped in the past four months, likely due to several factors, including facilities not taking in short-term patients needing post-surgery rehabilitation while hospitals weren’t performing certain operations.

The latest figures show 7,406 nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus, which by the earliest census counts from May would mean about 30% of Louisiana's nursing home residents tested positive for the virus at some point.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s actually higher than that,” Hassig said, adding that nursing homes didn’t have the same regular testings for residents and employees this spring like they do now.

But accurate data on the scope and scale of infections is difficult to determine, and a comprehensive study hasn’t been performed in Louisiana or even in a few parishes.

One potential option to understand the virus’ reach in a state would be to test all residents' blood for signs of antibodies, which indicates someone’s immune system had a response to the new virus.

But Hassig pointed to research suggesting antibodies potentially fade after a person contracts the coronavirus, making it difficult to track who may have had it it and whether someone they can get sick a second time.

Still, it’s not well-understood if that’s the case and how long it takes for the defensive antibodies to fade, if they do.

The key to preventing a hospital surge, as it was since the onset of the pandemic, is for nursing homes to hold their lines against the virus until a highly effective treatment or a vaccine is developed, health experts say.

“Keeping it out of nursing homes is really important,” Giarrusso said. “Now that nursing homes are more equipped and have come up with ways to isolate, I think we’re all better off.”