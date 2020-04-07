Two local technology startups in Baton Rouge are collaborating to manufacture reusable N95 masks for health care workers.
Inventherm, a local research and development startup and sports drink business Hydra-Guard jointly developed a new mask prototype for use during the coronavirus pandemic. The startups are both operating inside the LSU Innovation Park, a local research park which sells office space to emerging companies.
The new mask is lightweight and made of plastic which can be disinfected after use. It includes a replaceable filter to prevent the transmission of viruses and bacteria.
The startups expect to produce 300 masks during an 8 hour shift. Inventherm is applying for a Small Business Innovation Research grant to develop more products such as room sanitizers and non-toxic equipment.
Many hospitals have experienced shortages for personal protection equipment for health care workers who are caring for patients who may test positive for COVID-19.
Some hospitals across Louisiana have been accepting home made masks often used for visitors. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommend that individuals begin wearing masks in public, whether they are a health care worker or not.
"Unlike many DIY masks, we wanted a relative high degree of certainty that N95 specifications would be met or exceeded," according to a statement from the companies.