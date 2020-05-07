ACA.stmartinmasks.13.043020
City worker Christopher Roberts hands face masks to residents of St. Martin Parish Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge, La. The Hanes Corporation donated cotton masks for the giveaway, which was held at multiple locations throughout the parish Wednesday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can receive free protective masks Friday from a drive-thru program with multiple locations.

As part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's “Mask Up EBR” initiative, residents can pick up the masks from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at one of six sites.

Those picking up masks must remain in their vehicles. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The six sites can be found below.

New Horizon Head Start 1111 N. 28th Street

Wonderland Head Start — 1500 Oleander Street

Charlie Thomas Head Start — 8686 Pecan Tree Drive

Freeman Matthews — 1383 Napoleon St

Progress Rd Head Start — 1881 Progress Rd

LaBelle Aire Head Start — 1919 N. Christy Dr.

