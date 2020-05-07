East Baton Rouge Parish residents can receive free protective masks Friday from a drive-thru program with multiple locations.
As part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's “Mask Up EBR” initiative, residents can pick up the masks from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at one of six sites.
Those picking up masks must remain in their vehicles. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The six sites can be found below.
New Horizon Head Start — 1111 N. 28th Street
Wonderland Head Start — 1500 Oleander Street
Charlie Thomas Head Start — 8686 Pecan Tree Drive
Freeman Matthews — 1383 Napoleon St
Progress Rd Head Start — 1881 Progress Rd
LaBelle Aire Head Start — 1919 N. Christy Dr.