As Louisiana’s largest hospital began injecting a new COVID-19 vaccine into its workers Thursday, they discovered they’re getting a surprise sixth dose in each vial, a development Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested could stretch the state’s relatively small first batch of vaccines to more people.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge was “routinely” getting a sixth dose per vial, Edwards said, after receiving several thousand vials of Pfizer’s vaccine that were described as containing only five doses each.

Edwards said the federal government has authorized hospitals to use the sixth dose, which he said are only available in certain cases, often depending on the gauge of needle used. The feds have also told states the manufacturing remains the same for the second dose that is needed 21 days later, he said. That means there will not be a shortage when patients get the second shot.

+9 How did Louisiana reach 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases? Here's a timeline On March 11, 2020, two days after Louisiana discovered its first case of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke before a packed room at a Baton…

“We're going to administer every time we can all six doses we can get out of these vials,” Edwards said.

Still, the spot of bright news comes amid growing worry about Louisiana’s coronavirus metrics. Hospitalizations rose above 1,600 Thursday, exceeding a summer peak when the spread of the virus was rampant.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, a top infectious disease expert at OLOL, was vaccinated alongside a host of health workers Thursday morning at the hospital’s main campus. After walking the governor through the discharge process and second dose, she warned him the hospital saw its biggest one-day increase of COVID-19 patients from Wednesday to Thursday since July, when the hospital was overwhelmed.

Louisiana coronavirus: Hospitalizations hit 8-month peak; nearly 3,000 confirmed cases reported As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic swells in Louisiana, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has reached an eight-month…

The 19 additional COVID patients admitted over the 24-hour period were alarmingly high; typically in a “lull” period the hospital gets two to three a day, said spokesman Ryan Cross.

“Our hospital is full,” O’Neal said. “Every hospital in the state is full. I worry about my family. I worry about small communities that don't have access to care. We've got to get this pandemic under control if we want to give care to everybody.”

Cross said the intensive care unit at OLOL has 124 patients. Normal ICU capacity is 95, with 80-90 patients in the unit at any given time. The number has largely remained above 100 since the spring, stretching staff thin.

Baton Rouge hospitals prep for coronavirus vaccine's arrival; first batch to include 2,500 doses One day after a federal panel of medical experts blessed Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the Baton Rouge area's largest hospit…

Edwards said the high hospitalizations hold true across the state.

O’Neal, who has advised the governor and state Legislature on the pandemic, also told Edwards the hospital has received new guidance that allows some “wiggle room” in when the second shot is administered. Initially set at 21 days, O’Neal said it can be given as early as 17 days after the first shot.

That could allow hospitals to spread out the second vaccine, instead of creating a huge rush all at once.

Edwards also noted it’s not yet clear whether people who become vaccinated can still spread the disease through particles of the virus in the nasal passage. He said the state will continue to recommend people wear masks even after getting the vaccine until the federal government hands down new guidance.

The Democratic governor appeared last week at a White House roundtable, where he said the state would administer all doses within 48 hours receiving them. On Thursday, he walked that back, saying he intended to pledge that the state would begin administering the doses within 48 hours.

Louisiana received its first batch of about 39,000 doses over several days this week, though the additional sixth doses will likely boost that number.

While some other states say they expect a smaller number of doses in the second batch next week than originally thought, Edwards said he hasn’t received that information yet.

“I wouldn’t expect to know that until tomorrow,” he said.