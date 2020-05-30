When she was in high school, sports changed the trajectory of Dayna Kohn’s life. She was a star player for a new girls basketball program at Belaire High in the 1990s. She was part of a team, and for her, that made a difference.
A different trajectory concerns Kohn, now the volleyball coach and athletic director at Baton Rouge High, and other coaches.
“You do lose a lot of girls from sports by the time they reach middle school, and there are reasons for that,” Kohn said. “It sounds like a cop-out to say things are different now, but they really are. When I was in high school, sports gave me a chance to be part of a team, which was so important.
“Before that, I was playing pickup games with the boys. I got so much out of being part of a team and later I got to be part of the team at LSU. Now there are a lot of choices and pressure that I did not have.”
Over the past decade, national reports about girls dropping out of sports are scattered through a variety of sources. Collectively, these reports offer reasons why girls opt out of sports. Few offer definitive plans to buck a trend that is prevalent in large city settings.
Though suburban schools typically have thriving girls sports programs, there are no absolutes. One large 5A school in the Baton Rouge metro area found itself unable to field varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams just a few years ago.
Two of the area’s top girls basketball programs, 2020 semifinalists University High and Madison Prep, have fielded varsity teams with 10 or fewer players for several years. Southern Lab, once a girls basketball power, did not field a team the past two seasons. When the Kittens appeared in the LHSAA girls tournament in 2018, the team had just five players.
The changing picture is complex, revealing a lack of opportunities to learn sports in some areas, along with something that has impacted boys sports for a couple of decades now — the pressure to specialize in one sport, and the influence of competitive cheer and dance. The cost involved with advanced club training for any sport offers limits, too.
Parental pressures, academic stress, sports burnout and even bullying are cited as factors as girls try to figure out how to reach their potential while making the most of their opportunities.
Some girls must also juggle part-time jobs or babysit siblings. Kohn and other coaches now make allowances for those factors, something that would have been unheard of a few years ago.
“It is really tough. One of the reasons I tell the girls who play for me they’ll do what I coach is because I want to keep them out there and involved," Broadmoor coach Ella Reado said. "Some of them have never played before, and you have to teach all the basic skills.
“Over the last 15 years or so, I would say the number of girls participating in sports is down maybe up to 30 percent. In the 20s for sure. Because they don't have the skills or experience, it's tough to get them to stick it out."
Reado, who coached at Capitol, Belaire and McKinley before moving to Broadmoor last fall, sees a decline in the grassroots youth leagues and instruction that was available 15 to 20 years ago, when girls basketball enjoyed a renaissance in Baton Rouge.
All too often, she sees youth teams break off and focus on honing the skills of a smaller group of the most talented. The availability of facilities and transportation for pre-teens and young teens are drawbacks, too.
By the numbers
No local statistics on girls sports participation are kept. But in 2018-19, the National Federation of High Schools noted that 4.5 million boys and 3.4 million girls participated in high school sports — a participation drop among both sexes for the first time in 30 years.
There are other notable numbers: In 2018, the Aspen Institute noted that 39% of boys ages 6-12 played sports regularly, compared to 31% for girls.
• The Woman’s Sports Foundation’s 2018 "Teen Sports in America: Why Participation Matters" study noted drops in participation in grades 8-12 for boys and girls — but with the caveat that girls were 15% less likely to play sports than boys to start with.
• Canada has reported a decline in the number of girls involved with sports for 20 straight years. Canada’s 2016 report in “Woman in Sport: Fueling a Lifetime of Participation” noted that if a girl is not involved in sports by age 10, her chance of being an active adult is just 10%.
Pressure to choose
Southern Lab director Herman Brister Jr. has watched his Class 1A school, his alma mater, evolve in ways he never anticipated. Back in the mid-1990s until just a few years ago, girls were part of multiple successful programs at Southern Lab, a formula that traditionally helps small schools sports thrive.
Brister said he is planning for Southern Lab to rejoin the girls basketball scene in 2020-21, led by a group of middle schoolers moving up in the ranks. At the same time, the school is enjoying success in competitive cheer.
“More and more, girls are choosing things like competitive cheer and competitive dance at a younger age,” Brister said. “Those things are very attractive to both the girls and their parents. And like other sports, it is a year-round thing. It is hard to do that and play another sport.”
Port Allen High athletic director John Williams agreed, basing it on trends he has seen in girls track and other programs at his school.
“When you go from something like cheer or dance to track or another sport, it’s a different kind of training and it also takes time,” Williams said. “You can do both, but it is a challenge. We have girls who come out for track and then decide to stick with what they were doing before.”
Applying pressure
University High volleyball and basketball coach Bonita Johnson offers a unique perspective because she coaches middle school teams in the spring.
“It’s hard to get some girls to make that competitive jump,” Johnson said. “They like being on the middle school team because they see it as something fun to do with their friends. They see the high school team as more pressure and back away from it because they’re also involved in other things.”
Johnson has had some success bringing middle school players up to play on JV teams that receive support and encouragement from older varsity players.
Academic, parental and peer pressure are issues, too.
“Some girls have so much pressure on them to make top grades and spend time preparing for college at a young age,” said one coach, who asked to remain anonymous. “They drop sports before they get to high school.
"Some who do come out for teams in high school and don’t get to play or start right away drop out because they feel like they can use that time for something else. If their friends are not involved in sports, they may not stick with it.”
Multiple coaches note experiences with parental pressures that range from playing time to performance. Kohn vividly remembers one experience early in her career.
“I had one kid who dreaded getting in the car after a game,” Kohn recalled. “It didn’t matter whether we won or lost, and it didn’t matter if she scored 20 points. There was always something, or many things, she should have done better. That’s so tough mentally.”
Seeds for success?
Broadmoor’s Reado and others applaud successes like two-time Division II select basketball champion Lee and semifinalist Madison Prep, both newer programs. But she says those successes can make it tougher for other programs.
“Kids want something new … the best gym and new uniforms,” Reado said. “You can't fault them for that. Parents bring their kids up to playing together in AAU basketball or club volleyball and at the same schools. That is not new and happens with boys teams, too. It is a factor.”
Lynn Williamson, director of physical education and athletics for East Baton Rouge Parish, also sees no quick fixes. Williamson said EBR middle schools made one key move by allowing sixth-graders to play on middle school teams. She had also planned a series of free summer volleyball and basketball clinics for elementary school girls this summer, before the coronavirus pandemic.
While some who are prompted to choose sports/activities, Williamson is aware the choices are different for many students in urban settings.
“I would love to be able to offer teams for elementary schools, but that is not financially possible,” Williamson said. “A lot of families can’t afford to send their kids to camps or have them play on club teams. When they get to the middle school level, they have to learn almost every skill.
“If we can give them a chance to learn skills younger, hopefully they will stay involved and gain other things — like the confidence and social skills you get from sports.”