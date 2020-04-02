Too many choices is a good problem to have when you have lots of time on your hands. And, when it comes to choices, there's lots of great takeout from local restaurants.

As you know, restaurant dining rooms are closed because of the coronavirus battle. But their phones and websites are waiting for your order.

Here are three restaurants you can call for Thursday dinner:

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Nachos are tasty and filling, and that's why we love "Nacho Average Thursday" at Izzo's Illegal Burrito.

This is the day the Mexican restaurant lets you build your own nacho plate, adding your choices of meat, cheese, vegetables and sauce for $6.50. Visit again Friday when the special will be the Fun Fit Friday Burrito Bowl for $6.50.

Call between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit izzos.com then pick up your meal at one of the five Baton Rouge area Izzo's — 6220 Corporate Blvd., (225) 615-8254; 4245 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 706-7655; 4250 Burbank Drive, (225) 214-0870; 9770 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 960-4475; or 2520 W. Outfitters Drive, Gonzales, (225) 424-6210.

Capital City Grill

Variety, they say, is the spice of life, and that's certainly the case at Capital City Grill, 100 Lafayette St.

We always look forward to its mix of American, Cajun and Creole dishes, not to mention the burgers. You can still order your favorites, including Steak and Mac, with a grilled strip steak served with homemade macaroni and cheese ($19); fried catfish and jumbo shrimp, served with french fries and hush puppies ($17); and fish tacos filled with fried catfish, cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, cilantro, topped with avocado aioli ($10).

Call (225) 381-8140 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or visit capitalcitygrill.net.

City Port Brassier & Bar

Feeding your whole family is not a problem with the "Take Home Tonight" special at City Pork Brassier & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.

The family pack meal includes your choice of two meats and two sides with toast and barbecue sauce for $35. You also can order off its regular menu.

Call (225) 615-8880 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for curbside delivery or visit citypork.com.

