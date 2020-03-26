Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle church in Central, was interviewed on Thursday's episode of "Dr. Phil."
In the hour titled "Coronavirus Naysayers," Spell discussed his defiance of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, including why he's continued holding a Sunday service despite Louisiana's surge in coronavirus cases. To see video of Spell's appearance, click here.
“It is in persecution of the faith for us to be asked to close our doors whenever more people are being contacted in those Targets and Walmarts than are in my service,” Spell said in the episode, according to WBRZ, which airs McGraw's weekday syndicated show.
The station said in a Facebook post that it will re-air the episode with Spell at 8 p.m. Thursday on its sister station, WBTR, Channel 36.1 (Cox cable Channel 19 and 101, and Eatel channel 144).