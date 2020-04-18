Data from local law enforcement agencies and jail booking records suggest Baton Rouge has become a safer place over the past few weeks as residents comply with orders to stay home and social distance amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, though violent crime has increased in some areas.
"I guess people are so consumed with everything that's going on with this crisis that they aren't really committing that many crimes," Baton Rouge Deputy Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said. "It seems like the public is taking this seriously and abiding by the laws."
That relative peace comes even as the parish jail population has reached its lowest level this decade because officers are limiting minor arrests and judges are releasing some defendants from bond obligations in hopes of reducing the virus' spread behind bars.
The police department's calls for service are down almost 20 percent, in large part because residents aren't driving as much, which has caused a massive reduction in the number of traffic accidents. The same is true for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which responds to calls in unincorporated parts of the parish.
Property crimes such as burglaries have also decreased in Baton Rouge — perhaps because with so many people working from home, there are fewer empty houses for potential burglars to target.
Dunnam said his department has received a few calls about gatherings of 10 or more people, which are prohibited under the governor's orders to limit social contact. But he said those calls haven't resulted in any citations being issued since the groups dispersed of their own accord once officers showed up.
Some categories of violent crime have increased, however, most notably shots fired and assaults and batteries, according to BRPD data. Dunnam said he couldn't speculate on the cause but noted that normal routines have been disrupted with people staying home from work and children out of school — stressful circumstances that could trigger more conflict than usual.
He said the drop in traffic calls has freed officers to spend more time patrolling neighborhoods and streets where violence has been occurring. The department is using technology to pinpoint those areas and then dispatch officers there simply to present a law enforcement presence.
People are less likely to commit a crime if they know there's a cop around the corner, he said.
Criminal justice experts both here and nationwide have warned about the potential for a surge in domestic violence since families are stuck at home, leaving victims trapped inside with their abusers. It appears about a quarter of recent arrests have been domestic violence-related.
Local agencies agreed several weeks ago that officers should avoid booking people into jail for most misdemeanors and outstanding bench warrants, and instead issue a summons. Prosecutors and public defenders have also been working with district judges to ensure defendants accused of minor crimes aren't being jailed before their trials.
The combined effect is a dramatically reduced jail population, which officials hope will limit the number of coronavirus cases behind bars — in packed conditions that could encourage rapid spread and severe infection among inmates and guards.
Data from the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, show the number of pretrial detainees held there has reached its lowest point in the past 10 years. Most of the remaining inmates are being held there on serious charges. More than 50 have already tested positive for coronavirus.
Law enforcement agencies are also taking precautions to protect their officers from contracting and spreading the virus. Baton Rouge Police are checking temperatures for all officers when they show up to work, hoping to avoid an outbreak within its own ranks. Just one officer has tested positive so far.
To reduce contact between police and the public, the department is also asking residents to make reports over the phone whenever possible.
The majority of recent local jail bookings pertain to relatively serious alleged offenses, particularly domestic violence and gun crimes, though a few minor arrests have slipped through.
Some criminal justice reform advocates say the coronavirus pandemic will permit a critical review of the state's criminal justice system. Louisiana keeps more people locked up per capita than anywhere else in the world.
Rev. Alexis Anderson, a Baton Rouge activist, said she's not surprised that crime is trending downward.
"We were locking people up for smoking weed, not wearing a seatbelt, having a bench warrant," she said. "I'm not at all surprised because the system wasn't working to begin with. Mass incarceration does not create public safety."
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said some of the current practices will likely persist even after the coronavirus threat subsides, particularly in terms of who's arrested and jailed, and how bonds are set. He said getting people connected with services that help them avoid crime should also be part of ongoing conversations.
"As DAs we're going against some of our gut instincts right now, having to rethink our decisions," he said. "I think you'll see changes in the criminal justice system all around the nation, including in Baton Rouge. We're looking at a completely new normal."