A national blood service provider is seeking plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients to treat the critically ill still struggling with the disease.
Although there are currently no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19, the Food and Drug Administration has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.”
This blood component "contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight their illness," according to a press release from Vitalant, the national blood service provider searching for donors.
Through local communities, hospital partners and extensive research experience, Vitalant is searching for donors to help critically ill patients fight COVID-19.
“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s Chief Medical Officer. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”
Those eligible to donate must have a prior COVID-19 diagnosis, documented by a laboratory test, complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days and meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma.
Additional tests or other criteria may be required. Furthermore, it is possible that someone who recovered from the illness without an initial lab test may donate in certain circumstances.
Former COVID-19 patients are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. For more information, call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762). Potential donors will be contacted by Vitalant.