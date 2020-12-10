With the first health workers in Louisiana expected to get shots of a new COVID-19 vaccine as early as this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday said as many as 159,000 people could receive the first of two injections by the end of December, representing a significant chunk of the first group of patients slated for the vaccines.
Between 200,000 and 215,000 people are estimated to be in the first priority group for the vaccines, according to state Health Department figures. That includes 75,000 to 80,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and between 125,000 and 135,000 health workers.
“It is possible that late this weekend, early next week we will actually have and be administering the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
While Edwards said he expected the first shots to be administered in the coming days, he cautioned it will be months before the vaccine is available to a wide enough swath of the population to beat back the pandemic. Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana continue to spike, worrying the governor and health leaders about whether hospitals will be able to deliver care if the trajectory doesn’t change.
Still, the governor said “at present, I am not” considering additional restrictions, though he said he would institute them if hospitalizations continue to soar.
While the vaccine is promising news, Edwards said, “it is not going to save us now.”
Hospitalizations "are at a trajectory we cannot sustain for much longer if we want to preserve that capacity to deliver lifesaving care,” he said.
The U.S. saw 3,000 more COVID-19 deaths from Wednesday to Thursday, including 40 in Louisiana, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,426. Hospitalizations in Louisiana neared the summer peak of 1,600, when Edwards instituted a statewide closure of bars and mask mandate. The previous peak, in the spring, was 2,134.
Louisiana added 13,406 cases over the last seven days, more than double the 6,065 cases confirmed the week ending Nov. 12. The share of tests coming back positive shot up from 4.6% to 8.4% in the same time period.
Pending federal approvals, officials expect 39,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will start being injected into health workers as early as this weekend or early next week, followed by another 40,000 doses the following week. Around Dec. 27th, the state expects 80,000 doses of a separate vaccine by Moderna, as well as weekly shipments of doses of the vaccines beyond that.
Shortly after Edwards’ press conference, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off within days.
The federal government has pledged to provide the second round of shots for each of those vaccines, meaning the state doesn’t need to hold back half of the doses. Pfizer’s vaccine requires a second injection 21 days later, and Moderna’s requires another shot 28 days later.
The Pfizer vaccine doses, which need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, will largely go to hospitals to immunize health workers who work with or near COVID-19 patients. The Moderna vaccines will largely go to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
The governor noted the first allocation of vaccines – based on each state’s adult population – will not be enough to cover even the relatively small number of people in the first priority group. It is not clear how many vaccines will be provided on a weekly basis after that, though Edwards said the Trump administration has told him to expect doses each week and to expect the number to steadily increase. Louisiana has nearly 4.7 million residents.
Also unclear is who exactly is next in line for the vaccines after all eligible health workers and nursing homes receive them. The federal government hasn’t unveiled detailed guidance about the next phases, though Louisiana has sketched out its priority groups. Edwards said he will largely follow the federal guidance, but will also take into consideration how full hospitals are, and what types of patients are populating them.
Even after Edwards put Louisiana back into a modified version of Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions last month, the state has continued to see pandemic metrics soar. In particular, the share of tests coming back positive, or percent positivity, has concerned state and federal health experts. Forty-eight of 64 parishes had percent positivity of 10% or more. Government officials say anything over 5% is troubling.
Dr. Lester Wayne Johnson, of LSU Health-Shreveport and University Health-Conway in Monroe, urged people not to let up on following restrictions with a vaccine so close, likening it to being in the red zone on a football field.
“We need to not let up for a second now that we can see hopefully the end of this century plague,” he said.
In New Orleans, officials believe they may soon have to shut down bars to indoor service again after seeing one week of more than 5% positivity. The governor’s order allows bars to stay open if the parish has a rate of less than 5% for two weeks. But if the parish exceeds 5% for two weeks, they must shut down again.
New Orleans Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno on Thursday pleaded with residents to follow the guidelines on masks and social distancing. The city cut the number of fans allowed in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the highly-anticipated Saints game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 20th to 3,000. Previous games saw 6,000 fans in attendance, and the team expected to see 15,000 fans in the stands this month.
“We are seeing on average four or five times more cases than we saw a month ago. That's a huge rise," Avegno said.
Staff writers Jessica Williams and Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.