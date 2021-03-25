LSU's School of Dentistry backtracked on mandating COVID vaccinations for students, faculty and staff involved in direct patient care after some argued the requirement violated federal law and compromised religious liberties.

Dentistry Dean Robert Laughlin wrote in an email last week that those “involved in direct patient care will be required to show proof of having received full vaccination for COVID-19,” effective Monday, March 22.

But the policy was modified Friday ahead of its implementation to allow affiliates who have chosen not to get vaccinated to instead undergo mandatory, weekly COVID testing.

"It is not my intention to force any individual to receive a vaccine they wish not to receive," Laughlin wrote in a follow-up email. "The School of Dentistry will comply with all [Americans with Disabilities Act] and religious objections according to the law."

The about face came after the Liberty Counsel, an evangelical Christian nonprofit based in Florida, sent a letter to Laughlin calling the mandate a "violation of fundamental individual, economic and religious liberties."

The letter pointed out that under federal law, individuals must be given the "option to accept or refuse" products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through Emergency Use Authorization — like the three available coronavirus vaccines.

The Liberty Counsel added that "some people hold sincere religious beliefs against taking vaccines in general" or taking those derived from stem cell lines obtained during abortions. Others, the organization wrote, are concerned about the vaccine's potential long-term health effects.

Religious objections to the coronavirus vaccine entered the spotlight earlier this month after Catholic leaders locally split on the morality of taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which relied on cell lines from the tissue of fetuses aborted nearly three decades ago.

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Baton Rouge urged his flock to receive the one-shot vaccine if no other options were available. The archbishop of New Orleans, meanwhile, called the shot "morally compromised."

