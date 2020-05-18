When ABC correspondent Kaylee Hartung was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus back in March, her case resulted in one bad day of flu-like symptoms: a runny nose, terrible body aches, but that was the extent of it.

The Baton Rouge native bounced back from the virus more easily than other patients she and her colleagues were covering in the field, like Daniel Macias, a father in California who was given a 20 percent chance of living after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early April.

Hartung told Good Morning America she was itching to help people like Macias -- those with the most dire prognoses -- in any way she could.

"I filled out the American Red Cross online donor request form, a very simple questionnaire asking if you were diagnosed with a COVID-19 lab test," she wrote in a first-person account on GMA. "And then I waited. Quarantined at home, I had nothing but time."

Nearly a month of being symptom-free is what it would take before Hartung was able to donate plasma to someone ill from coronavirus. It's a treatment hospitals, including some in Louisiana, have used for life-threatening cases.

The process took less than an hour, and Hartung would later find out her plasma was sent to help three critically-ill patients. One of those patients was Macias, GMA reported.

His family and doctors at Pomona Valley Hospital said his prognosis went from grim to improved quickly after he received the treatment.

"It was just right away the next day, he started doing better," Lisa Diaz, Macias' nurse, told GMA.

He was taken off the ventilator three days after the plasma transfusion, and after 33 days in the hospital, Macias was finally able to return home to his family.

His survival was celebrated with a car parade of friends, family and even Hartung.

"Kaylee, you gave me something that only the Lord can do with you," Macias told Hartung in a GMA interview. "Thank you, I love you, I'm here for you."

