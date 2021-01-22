The federal government has told Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to expect relatively flat allocations of vaccine doses for the next four or five weeks, officials said Friday, posing another challenge to the state’s effort to ramp up vaccinations to reach herd immunity this year.
Edwards at a press conference said Louisiana has had roughly flat shipments of vaccine doses for the past month. The shipments to the state this week and next are expected to be the same, about 58,000 doses. The week before, about 56,000 doses were allocated to the state.
“Everybody was working under the assumption that over time the manufacturing output would increase and allocations would increase as well,” Edwards said.
“That is going to happen at some point that just isn’t happening yet. That presents some problems.”
Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health, said the state has “no reason to expect” allocations will increase for the next for our five weeks, beyond perhaps a 5%-10% bump.
As a result, Edwards said the state will likely not hold mass vaccination events anytime soon. The governor said Louisiana hasn’t received enough doses to make the events worthwhile, saying the state would have to stockpile doses, slowing down the effort. He said some larger hospitals may hold vaccination events in the community as opposed to at their campus.
About 272,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. That represents less than a third of the roughly 900,000 people who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, Kanter said, though it is not known how many of those people want the vaccine.
He said the state is coordinating with providers to find out when demand starts to dip, at which point the state will expand the priority group to the next tier, which includes a list of essential workers. Currently, people 70 and older and many health workers, as well as people who live or work in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, are eligible for vaccinations.
The Trump administration for months said production of vaccines would swiftly ramp up, and Edwards has said federal officials told states to expect steadily-increasing shipments. Top Trump administration health officials also announced a change in policy shortly before Biden took office, saying they would no longer hold back second doses.
While states anticipated a surge in supply in response to the change, they soon learned the federal government had already used up its stockpile of doses. Several governors expressed outrage at the announcement.
“We’re all asking for the exact same thing,” Edwards said of governors across the U.S. “We want more vaccine as soon as we can possibly get it.”
He also said state leaders want more lead time in between shipments. Currently, the feds give states an estimate of how many doses they’ll get the following week on Tuesday. On Thursday, the federal government finalizes the number, and the state must place its orders for shipments to providers.
Louisiana had a slow start to the vaccine effort in December, when the state was only allowing vaccinations for front-line health workers and people who live and work in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which are handled by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
Since then, the state has picked up the pace. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show Louisiana ranks 11th among states and the District of Columbia in the number of doses administered per capita.