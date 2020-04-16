Today is Thursday, also know as Friday Eve, and that calls for something special for tonight's dinner.

Are you in the mood for specialty pizza? Or sushi? How about a seafood family pack?

Our takeout suggestions for today will make you forget about being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic and thinking our area's variety of great foods.

Red Zeppelin Pizza

Red Zeppelin Pizza, 4395 Perkins Road, is known for its specialty pizzas. If you want something quick, order Red Zeppelin's $6 medium cheese pizza special between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You also can order one of its 16-inch take-and-bake pizzas for $24.95. These pizzas are prepared at the restaurant and you bring it home and pop it in the oven. What caught our eye? The Potato Head Blues Pizza, which includes seasoned red potato chunks, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar and alfredo sauce topped with ranch, sour cream blend drizzle, butter and green onions.

Placing your order by calling (225) 302-7153 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. or visiting redzeppelinpizza.com.

Rock-n-Sake

Sushi sounds good, especially the Red Dragon Roll ($15) at Rock-n-Sake, 3043 Perkins Road. The restaurant's roll of the month is filled with spicy tuna with crunchy tempura butter flakes rolled on the inside and topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, green onions, smelt roe and crunchy tempura flakes on the outside.

Take it from us — the Red Dragon Roll not only is filling but delicious. And if you're looking for other choices, there's plenty on the menu at rocknsake.com.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 615-7940 between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Duke's Seafood and Steakhouse

If you're looking to feed the whole family tonight, Duke's Seafood and Steakhouse has lots of choices to fill the bill.

You can build your own family meal with portions for four for $55 with a menu of entrees that include fried catfish, fried shrimp or even grilled shrimp or chicken Alfredo. And this is only part of the list. You can also choose two sides and a dessert. Visit dukesseafoodandsteakhouse.com to see all of the family meal choices.

To place your takeout order, call between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at (225) 271-4409 for the restaurant at 2591 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, or (225) 243-6255 for the location at 33920 La. 16, also in Denham Springs.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.